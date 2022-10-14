What time is the Illinois vs. Minnesota football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Minnesota Gophers football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Minnesota enters the contest 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 1, Purdue defeated Minnesota 20-10.

How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), and Rick Pizzo (reporter).

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. P.J. Fleck is the Minnesota Gophers football head coach.

