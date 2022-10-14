 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is the Illinois vs. Minnesota football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Iowa Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Minnesota Gophers football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. 

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

Minnesota enters the contest 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 1, Purdue defeated Minnesota 20-10. 

How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota football on TV, live stream 

Purdue Minnesota Football

Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) in action against Purdue during the first half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. Purdue won 20-10. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), and Rick Pizzo (reporter). 

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Minnesota radio broadcast 

A look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes football on Oct. 8, 2022

Here is a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. P.J. Fleck is the Minnesota Gophers football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

