What time is the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Minnesota Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown heads to the end zone for a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 26-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Nebraska and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT. 

Illinois, ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Minnesota 26-14 on Oct. 15.

Nebraska enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 15, Purdue defeated Nebraska 43-37.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois football on TV, live stream

Nebraska Purdue Football

Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) makes a catch in front of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29 

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

TV channel: ABC 

ABC broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter). 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast  

Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach

Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach. 

Mickey Joseph is the Nebraska Huskers football interim head coach. Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. 

