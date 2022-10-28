What time is the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Nebraska and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Minnesota 26-14 on Oct. 15.

Nebraska enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 15, Purdue defeated Nebraska 43-37.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

TV channel: ABC

ABC broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast

Mickey Joseph is the Nebraska Huskers football interim head coach. Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach.

