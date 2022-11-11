What time is the Illinois vs. Purdue football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Illinois, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan State beat Illinois 23-15 on Nov. 5.

Purdue comes into the contest 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 5, Iowa defeated Purdue 24-3.

How to watch Purdue vs. Illinois football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Jay Alter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.