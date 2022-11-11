 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is the Illinois vs. Purdue football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Michigan St Illinois Football

Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey (2) and teammates enter the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

 Matt Marton

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. 

Illinois, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan State beat Illinois 23-15 on Nov. 5. 

Purdue comes into the contest 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 5, Iowa defeated Purdue 24-3.

How to watch Purdue vs. Illinois football on TV, live stream

Michigan St Illinois Football

Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) and wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) celebrate after Reiman scores a two-point conversion against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Champaign, Illinois 

TV channel: ESPN2 

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Jay Alter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Purdue radio broadcast 

A look at Illinois vs. Michigan State football on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State football game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

