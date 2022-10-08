What we know about Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito's injury vs. Iowa football

Illinois starting quarterback Tommy DeVito suffered a first-quarter injury against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Oct. 8. DeVito did not return during the game after his injury.

Art Sitkowski replaced DeVito as the Illinois quarterback.

This is DeVito's first season as a member of the Illinois football team after transferring from Syracuse.

Illinois went on to defeat Iowa 9-6.

How did Tommy DeVito get injured?

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was tackled on a second-and-18 play from the Illinois 49-yard line.

He was tackled for no gain by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness. The clock was stopped with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

What was the injury to Tommy DeVito?

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said after the game that Tommy DeVito suffered an ankle injury.

In the second quarter, Big Ten Network reporter Elise Menaker said that DeVito was not limping on the sideline after leaving the medical tent.

What Bret Bielema said about Tommy DeVito's injury after the game

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema spoke on the Illinois radio postgame show about the injury to Tommy DeVito.

"The good news was I don't think any of them were catastrophic or season-ending or anything," Bielema said of the Illinois players that got injured vs. Iowa. "Tommy had a sore spot on his ankle that he re-aggravated. I saw him out here in the hallway right when I came in. He gave us a big hug."

How much did Tommy DeVito play vs. Iowa?

Prior to his injury, Tommy DeVito completed 6 of 11 passes for 42 yards. He also rushed four times for 21 yards.

On Saturday, Illinois improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa went to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.

