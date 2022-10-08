What we know about Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito's injury vs. Iowa football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was tackled on a second-and-18 play from the Illinois 49-yard line.
He was tackled for no gain by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness. The clock was stopped with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.
What was the injury to Tommy DeVito?
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said after the game that Tommy DeVito suffered an ankle injury.
In the second quarter, Big Ten Network reporter Elise Menaker said that DeVito was not limping on the sideline after leaving the medical tent.
What Bret Bielema said about Tommy DeVito's injury after the game
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema spoke on the Illinois radio postgame show about the injury to Tommy DeVito.
"The good news was I don't think any of them were catastrophic or season-ending or anything," Bielema said of the Illinois players that got injured vs. Iowa. "Tommy had a sore spot on his ankle that he re-aggravated. I saw him out here in the hallway right when I came in. He gave us a big hug."
How much did Tommy DeVito play vs. Iowa?
Prior to his injury, Tommy DeVito completed 6 of 11 passes for 42 yards. He also rushed four times for 21 yards.
On Saturday, Illinois improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa went to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.
Tommy DeVito: A look at the Illinois football quarterback, Syracuse transfer
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito, who is a transfer from Syracuse. DeVito's hometown is Cedar Grove, New Jersey.
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes under pressure from Iowa linebacker Seth Benson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema comes out and checks on his injured starting quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)