What we know about Illinois running back Chase Brown's injury vs. Purdue football

Purdue Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown has been putting together a spectacular 2022 college football season. 

Brown entered Saturday as the nation's leading rusher with 1,344 yards. He had rushed for more than 100 yards in each of Illinois' first nine games. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brown had the 13th-best odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy entering Saturday. 

But his ability to continue to lead the Illinois rushing attack was put in question when Brown suffered an injury during the final seconds against Purdue on Saturday. 

Purdue defeated Illinois 31-24 on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. 

What is the injury to Chase Brown? 

Chase Brown appeared to suffer a right leg injury. He did not put weight on his right leg as he went to the sideline.

Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema did not provide an injury update immediately after the game.

How did Chase Brown get injured? 

Purdue Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

With 59 seconds left in the game, Illinois started a drive at its own 40-yard line. At the time, Illinois trailed Purdue 31-21. 

On the fourth play of the drive, Illinois faced first-and-10 at the Purdue 30-yard line. 

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a pass to Chase Brown, who gained 10 yards to the Purdue 20-yard line. Michigan State linebacker OC Brothers tackled Brown near the sideline to end the play. 

How much time was left in the game when Chase Brown was injured? 

Minnesota Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown heads to the end zone for a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 26-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

There were 22 seconds left in the game. Brown lay on the sideline for a little more than a minute while squirming in pain. He was eventually helped to the Illinois bench area. 

While he was on the ground, Chase Brown's brother and Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown squatted nearby keeping watch. 

What did Bret Bielema say about the injury? 

During the Illini Sports Network's postgame radio broadcast, Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema said, "I don't have any injury update on him. ... I'll get that injury update here in a little bit." 

How was the injury characterized at the time on TV, radio? 

Chattanooga Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown gives a television interview after an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 31-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

When Chase Brown went down, Illinois radio broadcaster Brian Barnhart said, "Chase went down awkwardly, and he's hurt." 

Shortly after Brown suffered the injury, ESPN2 sideline reporter Lauren Sisler started describing what she saw as Chase Brown lay on the field.

"He's laying on the ground right now writhing in pain," Sisler said. "Pulled his helmet off and is in a lot of pain. His brother is standing by as well in tears watching him. As soon as he hit the turf, I knew he got tangled up. It look pretty bad from just the initial impact to the ground." 

Brown was on the ground for a little over a minute. 

Then once Brown tried to head back to the bench, Sisler said, "He's not putting any weight on that right leg."

A look at Illinois vs. Purdue football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

The next game for Illinois is at Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 19. After Saturday's loss, Illinois, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll, went to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

