When's the first college football game of 2022? Here's Week 0 schedule

Week 0 is the opening day of the 2022 college football season on Saturday, Aug. 27.

There are 11 games scheduled to take place that day, according to FBSschedules.com.

Of those 11 games, 10 of them are scheduled to be broadcast on TV spread across six different television networks.

It starts with Austin Peay at Western Kentucky on CBS Sports Network at 11 a.m. CT.

2022 college football Week 0 schedule, game times, TV

Saturday, Aug. 27

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT, CBSSN

Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland; 11:30 a.m. CT, FOX

Idaho State at UNLV, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBSSN

UConn at Utah State, 3 p.m. CT, FS1

Wyoming at Illinois, 3 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State, 4 p.m. CT, ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m. CT, CBSSN

Florida A&M at North Carolina Tar Heels, 7:15 p.m. CT, ACC Network

North Texas at UTEP, 8 p.m. CT, Stadium

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m. CT, CBSSN

Nevada at New Mexico State, TBA, FloSports

What channels are ACCN, BTN, CBSSN, FS1?

On DirecTV, ACCN is channel 612. On Dish, ACCN is channel 402.

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.