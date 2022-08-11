 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

When's the first college football game of 2022? Here's Week 0 schedule

  • 0
Michigan St Northwestern Football

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald stands along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

Week 0 is the opening day of the 2022 college football season on Saturday, Aug. 27. 

There are 11 games scheduled to take place that day, according to FBSschedules.com

Of those 11 games, 10 of them are scheduled to be broadcast on TV spread across six different television networks. 

It starts with Austin Peay at Western Kentucky on CBS Sports Network at 11 a.m. CT. 

2022 college football Week 0 schedule, game times, TV

Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach

Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach. 

1 of 15

Saturday, Aug. 27

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT, CBSSN

Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland; 11:30 a.m. CT, FOX

People are also reading…

Idaho State at UNLV, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBSSN

UConn at Utah State, 3 p.m. CT, FS1

Wyoming at Illinois, 3 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State, 4 p.m. CT, ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m. CT, CBSSN

Florida A&M at North Carolina Tar Heels, 7:15 p.m. CT, ACC Network

North Texas at UTEP, 8 p.m. CT, Stadium

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m. CT, CBSSN

Nevada at New Mexico State, TBA, FloSports

What channels are ACCN, BTN, CBSSN, FS1? 

Clark Lea: A look at the Vanderbilt football head coach

Here is a look at Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea, who played fullback at Vanderbilt from 2002-04. He played college baseball from 2001-02. 

1 of 17

On DirecTV, ACCN is channel 612. On Dish, ACCN is channel 402.

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Adam Wainwright-Yadi Molina can is latest in St. Louis sports history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News