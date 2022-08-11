When's the first college football game of 2022? Here's Week 0 schedule

Of those 11 games, 10 of them are scheduled to be broadcast on TV spread across six different television networks.
It starts with Austin Peay at Western Kentucky on CBS Sports Network at 11 a.m. CT.
2022 college football Week 0 schedule, game times, TV
Wisconsin Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT, CBSSN
Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland; 11:30 a.m. CT, FOX
FILE — In this July 21, 2021, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days in Hoover, Ala. Lea sees lots of great potential at Vanderbilt, and the first-time head coach has been busy making changes trying to set his alma mater up for long-term success. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
First year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea runs off the field at halftime during an NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea stands with his players as they sing the school's alma mater after a loss to East Tennessee State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea walks across the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea jogs across the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, center, watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Clark Lea: A look at the Vanderbilt football head coach
Here is a look at Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea, who played fullback at Vanderbilt from 2002-04. He played college baseball from 2001-02.
Mississippi St Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea argues a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt Preview Football
Butch Dill
FILE — In this July 21, 2021, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days in Hoover, Ala. Lea sees lots of great potential at Vanderbilt, and the first-time head coach has been busy making changes trying to set his alma mater up for long-term success. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
East Tennessee St Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
First year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea runs off the field at halftime during an NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
East Tennessee St Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea waits for the start of an NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
East Tennessee St Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea stands with his players as they sing the school's alma mater after a loss to East Tennessee State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Stanford Vanderbilt Football
Mark Zaleski
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
UConn Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt South Carolina Football
Sean Rayford
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea walks across the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Vanderbilt South Carolina Football
Sean Rayford
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea jogs across the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Mississippi St Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea argues a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Missouri Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kentucky Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kentucky Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, center, watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt Mississippi Football
Thomas Graning
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Vanderbilt Mississippi Football
Thomas Graning
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea talk before an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Vanderbilt Mississippi Football
Thomas Graning
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Vanderbilt Mississippi Football
Thomas Graning
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea checks notes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
