Where is ESPN College GameDay broadcasting from college football Week 1?

ESPN "College GameDay" is scheduled to make its return to the road with a pair of trips during Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.

There will be an abbreviated show on Thursday, Sept. 1, before the first Saturday road trip on Sept. 3.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

What is the ESPN "College GameDay" scheduled location for Week 1?

On Thursday, Sept. 1, "College GameDay" will do a one-hour show at 5 p.m. CT ahead of the West Virginia at Pittsburgh game.

Pittsburgh enters the 2022 season ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press preseason poll.

The show will then be in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 3. The show will air during its normal 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT broadcast time prior to the Notre Dame at Ohio State game.

Ohio State was ranked No. 2 by the AP in the preseason poll, and Notre Dame received the No. 5 preseason ranking.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.