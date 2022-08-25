 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where is ESPN College GameDay broadcasting from college football Week 1?

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, listens to Kirk Herbstreit during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

ESPN "College GameDay" is scheduled to make its return to the road with a pair of trips during Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. 

There will be an abbreviated show on Thursday, Sept. 1, before the first Saturday road trip on Sept. 3. 

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

What is the ESPN "College GameDay" scheduled location for Week 1? 

Notre Dame Wisconsin Football

Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

On Thursday, Sept. 1, "College GameDay" will do a one-hour show at 5 p.m. CT ahead of the West Virginia at Pittsburgh game. 

Pittsburgh enters the 2022 season ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press preseason poll

The show will then be in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 3. The show will air during its normal 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT broadcast time prior to the Notre Dame at Ohio State game. 

Ohio State was ranked No. 2 by the AP in the preseason poll, and Notre Dame received the No. 5 preseason ranking. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

