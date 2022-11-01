Who are the 8 Michigan State football players suspended vs. Illinois?

The Michigan State football team has suspended eight players for its game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The suspensions follow a fracas outside the locker rooms in the aftermath of Michigan State's 29-7 loss at Michigan on Oct. 29.

On Sunday, Michigan State announced the suspensions of linebacker Itayvion "Tank" Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose, and defensive end Zion Young. Brown is a St. Louis native and attended Lutheran North High School in St. Louis.

On Tuesday, an additional four players were suspended by Michigan State. Those four additional players were cornerback Malcolm Jones, cornerback Justin White, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright.

Michigan State said Tuesday that the additional suspensions came as a result of continuing to "gather and review electronic evidence of the altercations."

Tuesday's statement from Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and Michigan State athletics director Alan Haller said, They are "working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed."

The Illinois vs. Michigan State football game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Michigan State comes into the contest 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.