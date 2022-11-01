 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who is on the 2022 College Football Playoff committee? Here are the 13 members

Mississippi St Kentucky Football

University of Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart watches an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb

The 2022 College Football Playoff committee consists of 13 members, and it is led by chairman Boo Corrigan, the NC State athletics director. 

The committee is will convene in person each Monday and Tuesday for the remainder of the college football regular season, and it will proceed to release their top-25 ranking on ESPN. 

Here are the dates of the CFP committee's top 25 announcements: Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Nov. 29, and Dec. 4. 

The announcements will occur at 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, and Nov. 29. The announcement will occur at 8 p.m. CT on Nov. 15. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the announcement will start at 11 a.m. CT. 

Who is on the 2022 CFP committee? 

Michigan Howard Basketball

Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel addresses the media after Juwan Howard was introduced as the new men's basketball coach, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Here are the 13 members of the 2022 College Football Playoff committee: 

  • Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky athletics director
  • Tom Burman, Wyoming athletics director
  • Boo Corrigan, NC State athletics director
  • Rick George, Colorado athletics director
  • Chet Gladchuk, Navy athletics director
  • Jim Grobe, former head coach at Baylor/Wake Forest/Ohio
  • Warde Manuel, Michigan athletics director
  • Will Shields, former Nebraska offensive lineman
  • Gene Taylor, Kansas State athletics director
  • Joe Taylor, Virginia Union University vice president of athletics and community wellness
  • John Urschel, former Penn State offensive lineman
  • Rod West, former Notre Dame linebacker
  • Kelly Whiteside, Montclair State associate professor in sports media and journalism

Gladchuk, Grobe, Manuel, and Whiteside are new to the committee in 2022. 

What is the CFP committee policy on recusal? 

Colorado Air Force Football

Colorado athletic director Rick George looks on as players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Air Force Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Here is the College Football Playoff committee recusal policy as it was spelled out in an August 2022 press release

"If a committee member or an immediate family member, e.g., spouse, sibling or child, (a) is compensated by a school, (b) provides professional services for a school, or (c) is on the coaching staff or administrative staff at a school or is a football student-athlete at a school, that member will be recused. Such compensation shall include not only direct employment, but also current paid consulting arrangements, deferred compensation (e.g., contract payments continuing after employment has ended, or other benefits. The committee will have the option to add other recusals if special circumstances arise.

"A recused member shall not participate in any votes involving the team from which the individual is recused. A recused member is permitted to answer only factual questions about the institution from which the member is recused but shall not be present during any deliberations regarding that team's selection or ranking. Recused members shall not participate in discussions regarding the placement of the recused team into a bowl game."

The press release says the policy has remained the same throughout the first eight years of the College Football Playoff. 

Who on the 2022 CFP committee is recusing themselves from discussions? 

Navy Football Media Day

Navy Midshipmen athletic director Chet Gladchuk Jr. speaks with football head coach Ken Niumatalolo during Navy Football Fanfest, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan)

These are the 2022 College Football Playoff committee member recusals, as announced by the College Football Playoff committee in August 2022. 

  • Mitch Barnhart for Kentucky
  • Tom Burman for Wyoming
  • Boo Corrigan for NC State and Notre Dame
  • Rick George for Colorado
  • Chet Gladchuk for Houston and Navy
  • Jim Grobe for Marshall
  • Warde Manuel for Michigan
  • Gene Taylor for Kansas State
  • Rod West for Notre Dame
  • Kelly Whiteside for Rutgers

This season's College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 31 with the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

