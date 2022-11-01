Who is on the 2022 College Football Playoff committee? Here are the 13 members

The 2022 College Football Playoff committee consists of 13 members, and it is led by chairman Boo Corrigan, the NC State athletics director.
The committee is will convene in person each Monday and Tuesday for the remainder of the college football regular season, and it will proceed to release their top-25 ranking on ESPN.
Here are the dates of the CFP committee's top 25 announcements: Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Nov. 29, and Dec. 4.
The announcements will occur at 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, and Nov. 29. The announcement will occur at 8 p.m. CT on Nov. 15. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the announcement will start at 11 a.m. CT.
Who is on the 2022 CFP committee?
Here are the 13 members of the 2022 College Football Playoff committee:
- Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky athletics director
- Tom Burman, Wyoming athletics director
- Boo Corrigan, NC State athletics director
- Rick George, Colorado athletics director
- Chet Gladchuk, Navy athletics director
- Jim Grobe, former head coach at Baylor/Wake Forest/Ohio
- Warde Manuel, Michigan athletics director
- Will Shields, former Nebraska offensive lineman
- Gene Taylor, Kansas State athletics director
- Joe Taylor, Virginia Union University vice president of athletics and community wellness
- John Urschel, former Penn State offensive lineman
- Rod West, former Notre Dame linebacker
- Kelly Whiteside, Montclair State associate professor in sports media and journalism
Gladchuk, Grobe, Manuel, and Whiteside are new to the committee in 2022.
What is the CFP committee policy on recusal?
Here is the College Football Playoff committee recusal policy as it was spelled out in an August 2022 press release:
"If a committee member or an immediate family member, e.g., spouse, sibling or child, (a) is compensated by a school, (b) provides professional services for a school, or (c) is on the coaching staff or administrative staff at a school or is a football student-athlete at a school, that member will be recused. Such compensation shall include not only direct employment, but also current paid consulting arrangements, deferred compensation (e.g., contract payments continuing after employment has ended, or other benefits. The committee will have the option to add other recusals if special circumstances arise.
"A recused member shall not participate in any votes involving the team from which the individual is recused. A recused member is permitted to answer only factual questions about the institution from which the member is recused but shall not be present during any deliberations regarding that team's selection or ranking. Recused members shall not participate in discussions regarding the placement of the recused team into a bowl game."
The press release says the policy has remained the same throughout the first eight years of the College Football Playoff.
Who on the 2022 CFP committee is recusing themselves from discussions?
These are the 2022 College Football Playoff committee member recusals, as announced by the College Football Playoff committee in August 2022.
- Mitch Barnhart for Kentucky
- Tom Burman for Wyoming
- Boo Corrigan for NC State and Notre Dame
- Rick George for Colorado
- Chet Gladchuk for Houston and Navy
- Jim Grobe for Marshall
- Warde Manuel for Michigan
- Gene Taylor for Kansas State
- Rod West for Notre Dame
- Kelly Whiteside for Rutgers
This season's College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 31 with the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium.
