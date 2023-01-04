Why is Northwestern basketball wearing blue, red jerseys vs. Illinois?

The Northwestern men's basketball team announced that it would not be wearing its traditional purple against the Illinois Fighting Illini for their game Wednesday, Jan. 4. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Northwestern's white jerseys will instead have red and light blue as the colors for the players' names, numbers and "NU" on the front. The white, red, and light blue match the colors of the Chicago flag. The jerseys also incorporate the stars from the Chicago flag.

The jerseys were unveiled for the Northwestern men's basketball game vs. DePaul on Dec. 17, and Northwestern beat DePaul 83-45. The Illinois game is Northwestern's second game wearing the jerseys.

Northwestern seniors Chase Audige, Robbie Beran, Boo Buie, and Roy Dixon III designed the jerseys.

"We've had a tradition here," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said in a video released by Northwestern before the DePaul game. "We allow the seniors to design an alternate jersey."

Northwestern's athletics website says the jerseys will also be worn vs. Penn State on March 1.

"I'm looking at the T-shirts, and I'm looking at the uniforms — what is Northwestern thinking," Illinois radio broadcaster Deon Thomas said of the Northwestern alternate jerseys during the pregame radio broadcast. "Do they not understand they're in Evanston. They are not in Chicago."

Evanston, Illinois, is about 12 miles north of downtown Chicago. Both Thomas and Illinois play-by-play broadcaster Brian Barnhart laughed at his comment.

Thomas played high school basketball at Chicago's Simeon High School, and he led the school to a Chicago Public League title in 1988. He played at Illinois from 1990-94.

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, comes into the matchup 9-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Bethune-Cookman 85-52 on Thursday.

Northwestern enters the contest 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Ohio State beat Northwestern 73-57.

Entering Wednesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 141-43 vs. Northwestern.

All in the Details. pic.twitter.com/obawcE7zpZ — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) December 13, 2022

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.

