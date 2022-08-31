Why 'The ESPN College Football Podcast' is gone from Spotify, Apple, Stitcher

All episodes of "The ESPN College Football Podcast" have been deleted from Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and the ESPN website in recent weeks.
An ESPN spokesman said Wednesday that, "As we’ve done with all past shows previously, with the rebrand to the ESPN College Gameday Podcast, the past episodes of ESPN College Football Podcast have been archived."
ESPN launched the "ESPN College GameDay" podcast Wednesday, Aug. 24. It features ESPN reporter Pete Thamel and TV's "College GameDay" host Rece Davis. There have been occasional brief appearances by college football analyst David Pollack during the first four episodes.
Davis referenced the previous podcast multiple times in the new podcast's episode that dropped Wednesday, Aug. 31.
"The ESPN College Football Podcast" released new episodes as recently as early August. But currently, a Spotify search for the podcast returns a screen that says, "Couldn't find that podcast." Stitcher says, "No episodes available." Apple Podcasts also returns no results.
1 of 10
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Doug Flutie, Ahmad Rashad, Reggie Williams, Ron Johnson, Rece Davis, Steve Hatchell
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Rece Davis: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football, basketball host
Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football and basketball host and broadcaster Rece Davis, who went to college at Alabama.
1 of 10
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
College GameDay basketball crew
ESPN's College GameDay crew (from left): Rece Davis, Jalen Rose, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / courtesy of ESPN Images)
Clemson Texas A M Football
ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Doug Flutie, Ahmad Rashad, Reggie Williams, Ron Johnson, Rece Davis, Steve Hatchell
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
Mary Ann Chastain
ESPN Clemson Notre Dame Football
ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
Matt Cashore
Richard Phelps,Bob Knight,Chris Fowler
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
JOE RAYMOND
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
St. Johns Notre Dame Basketball
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
JOE RAYMOND
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
"The ESPN College Football Podcast" was launched in August 2019 with host Kevin Negandhi accompanied by Pollack and analyst Kirk Herbstreit. It was three times a week during the college football season.
In 2021, "The ESPN College Football Podcast" shifted to five days a week from Sunday to Thursday. It was Paul Finebaum and Matt Barrie on Sunday. Barrie and Herbstreit on Monday. Davis and Pollack did the Tuesday show. Negandhi hosted the Wednesday and Thursday shows with Joey Galloway and Booger McFarland.
After the end of the college football season, there continued to be regular new episodes of "The ESPN College Football Podcast" with ESPN personalities Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg, but the hosts involved during the season were not involved in the offseason.
The new "ESPN College GameDay" podcast description says there will be new episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays throughout the fall with a year-round weekly presence.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.