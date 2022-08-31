Why 'The ESPN College Football Podcast' is gone from Spotify, Apple, Stitcher

All episodes of "The ESPN College Football Podcast" have been deleted from Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and the ESPN website in recent weeks.

An ESPN spokesman said Wednesday that, "As we’ve done with all past shows previously, with the rebrand to the ESPN College Gameday Podcast, the past episodes of ESPN College Football Podcast have been archived."

ESPN launched the "ESPN College GameDay" podcast Wednesday, Aug. 24. It features ESPN reporter Pete Thamel and TV's "College GameDay" host Rece Davis. There have been occasional brief appearances by college football analyst David Pollack during the first four episodes.

Davis referenced the previous podcast multiple times in the new podcast's episode that dropped Wednesday, Aug. 31.

"The ESPN College Football Podcast" released new episodes as recently as early August. But currently, a Spotify search for the podcast returns a screen that says, "Couldn't find that podcast." Stitcher says, "No episodes available." Apple Podcasts also returns no results.

"The ESPN College Football Podcast" was launched in August 2019 with host Kevin Negandhi accompanied by Pollack and analyst Kirk Herbstreit. It was three times a week during the college football season.

In 2021, "The ESPN College Football Podcast" shifted to five days a week from Sunday to Thursday. It was Paul Finebaum and Matt Barrie on Sunday. Barrie and Herbstreit on Monday. Davis and Pollack did the Tuesday show. Negandhi hosted the Wednesday and Thursday shows with Joey Galloway and Booger McFarland.

After the end of the college football season, there continued to be regular new episodes of "The ESPN College Football Podcast" with ESPN personalities Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg, but the hosts involved during the season were not involved in the offseason.

The new "ESPN College GameDay" podcast description says there will be new episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays throughout the fall with a year-round weekly presence.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.