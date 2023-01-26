Wisconsin basketball needs point guard Chucky Hepburn back on track vs. Illinois

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A frenetic start to play Wednesday night that was heavily tilted toward offensive prowess had one notable defensive highlight.

University of Wisconsin men's basketball point guard Chucky Hepburn chased down Maryland counterpart Jahmir Young on the drive and swatted the ball away as Young went up to the left of the rim.

Hepburn's contributions in the Badgers' 73-55 loss at Xfinity Center were muted otherwise.

The sophomore played only 25 minutes, his second-lowest total of the season. His three shots were the lowest and well below his average of 11.

Badgers coach Greg Gard wasn't giving any details afterward into whether Hepburn was dealing with anything more than just a rough night. Hepburn went to the locker room with athletic trainer Brent Neuharth for a brief period during the second half of Monday's loss at Northwestern but quickly returned to the game.

"We demand a lot, and he's got a lot on his plate in terms of trying to help this team," Gard said. "And he's obviously a targeted person on the scout, in terms of opponents, that they're getting after him. We've got to continue to do a better job of helping his teammates help him out and loosen him up."

Hepburn, who wasn't made available to speak to reporters after the game, finished with three points, only his third time in the last 14 games that he didn't reach double figures.

The struggles against Maryland were apparent.

"I didn't think he was nearly as aggressive as he needed to be," Gard said. "He's got to get that back, to be aggressive. Not only for his own shot but for creating plays for others."

Hepburn had four assists, two of them setting up 3-pointers from Connor Essegian as part of the freshman's career-high 19-point outing. But Young, the victim of Hepburn's block in the opening two minutes, got the better of the Badgers for the rest of the night with 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting.

The point guard comparison highly favored the Terrapins, who pulled away from the Badgers by making their first eight shots of the second half.

"You watch two point guards and one be a little too passive and another one being aggressive and making plays happen," Gard said.

One of the signs of an off night for Hepburn was a turnaround shot that missed everything with the Badgers trailing by 10 in the second half.

"We've all had those nights," UW junior Steven Crowl said. "We're all going to have those nights. You can't play a perfect game every game and you're going to make mistakes every game.

"Obviously, not having him — he's one of our better players. It's a team sport. It's not just him. We can't just rely on him up top dribbling the ball 1,000 times a game. It's a team sport, and other guys have to step up when he is struggling."

Other than Essegian's shooting, the Badgers didn't have much in that regard against the Terrapins, who are 4-0 at home in Big Ten play and 0-5 on the road. One of those road losses was against the Badgers in December, when UW allowed only 18 points in the paint — 20 fewer than it did Wednesday.

Hepburn's teammates said they wouldn't let him hang his head.

"He's a leader on this team," Essegian said. "I know I look up to him, guys look up to him on the team. I know he struggled today and so it'll be something where I go to him and talk to him, just to let him know that we've got his back. And next game he's coming out and he can do whatever he wanted to."

Gard said Hepburn's workload is something the Badgers need to monitor. After playing two road games in three days, they have two days off before hosting Illinois on Saturday to wrap up a demanding week that has started poorly.

"We've just got to help him get back on track here," Gard said. "He's had to play probably more minutes than he needs to play or should be playing. Hopefully we can get him back on track here and get him back being the good player that he is."