Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit may return from lip injury vs. Illinois basketball

Max Klesmit said he missed the presence of his Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teammates while they were playing on a road trip this week.

Klesmit was watching from afar in losses at Northwestern on Monday and Maryland on Wednesday after he needed stitches to close a cut in his upper lip suffered in the Jan. 17 game against Penn State.

Klesmit is on track to return to the lineup Saturday when the Badgers play Illinois at the Kohl Center. But it's safe to say UW missed the junior guard's presence, too.

"His voice here in practice today alone, you could tell the difference with him here," Badgers coach Greg Gard said Friday. "He's definitely welcome back."

Klesmit, who started all 17 games before his injury, has averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 30 minutes per game.

His return should boost UW at both ends of the court, but Gard pointed out Klesmit's defensive communication as a factor.

"Just bringing that energy, bringing the pop that I think I can bring to this team, offensively and defensively," Klesmit said. "It's not all about putting the ball in the basket; we've got to be able to play both ends of the floor."

Close 1 of 13 Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 64-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach (interim) Alando Tucker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Greg Gard: A look at the Wisconsin Badgers basketball head coach Here is a look at Greg Gard, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. He became the Wisconsin head coach ahead of the 2015-16 season. 1 of 13 Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 64-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach (interim) Alando Tucker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

He took an elbow to the face from Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half against Penn State at the Kohl Center. There was no foul called on the play.

The game continued to the other end of the court, where Klesmit got a towel from the Penn State bench.

"About three or four of them were standing up — I don't know if it was trying to get the game stopped or just trying to get me some type of help to get the blood picked up," Klesmit said. "They were trying to do their best, so I appreciate that from them."

Officials didn't stop play until 30 seconds after the contact. It took more than three minutes to clean blood from various spots on the floor.

Close 1 of 39 Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) shoots over Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots between Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) and Carter Gilmore (14) \ during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) works the ball inside against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) and Jordan Davis (2) look to rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) works the ball around teammate Dain Dainja (42) as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) advances the ball as Wisconsin's Jordan Davis defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) waits for play to resume during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside against Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Referee Lewis Garrison talks with Wisconsin assistant coach Sharif Chambliss during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) inbounds the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) works the ball against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends as Illinois' Jayden Epps advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Steven Crowl warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. Wisconsin's Jordan Davis warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) waits for play to resume during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, looks to pass as Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball on Jan. 7, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 1 of 39 Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) shoots over Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots between Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) and Carter Gilmore (14) \ during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) works the ball inside against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) and Jordan Davis (2) look to rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) works the ball around teammate Dain Dainja (42) as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) advances the ball as Wisconsin's Jordan Davis defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) waits for play to resume during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside against Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Referee Lewis Garrison talks with Wisconsin assistant coach Sharif Chambliss during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) inbounds the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) works the ball against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends as Illinois' Jayden Epps advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Steven Crowl warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. Wisconsin's Jordan Davis warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) waits for play to resume during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, looks to pass as Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

He got stitches to repair his upper left lip. Medical personnel were concerned about a possible concussion, but he didn't suffer any dental damage.

"My mom was really happy about that, that we didn't really have to go through a tooth place and have braces again," he said.

Klesmit returned to a non-contact practice Thursday, and Gard said after Friday's practice that all signs pointed to the transfer from Wofford being able to play against Illinois.

The appreciation for Klesmit is high among his teammates.

"He does all the little things for us that might not show up in the stat sheet all the time," forward Steven Crowl said after Wednesday's loss at Maryland. "I don't know if he gets as much respect as he deserves, but he brings that tenacity for us, and I think we really miss him for sure."

He missed them back.

"Being alone, by yourself, it's a little boring," Klesmit said. "So it's good to be back, see everybody again, be in the gym."