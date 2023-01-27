Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit may return from lip injury vs. Illinois basketball

"His voice here in practice today alone, you could tell the difference with him here," Badgers coach Greg Gard said Friday. "He's definitely welcome back."
Klesmit, who started all 17 games before his injury, has averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 30 minutes per game.
His return should boost UW at both ends of the court, but Gard pointed out Klesmit's defensive communication as a factor.
"Just bringing that energy, bringing the pop that I think I can bring to this team, offensively and defensively," Klesmit said. "It's not all about putting the ball in the basket; we've got to be able to play both ends of the floor."
1 of 13
Bruce Kluckhohn
Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Greg Gard: A look at the Wisconsin Badgers basketball head coach
Here is a look at Greg Gard, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. He became the Wisconsin head coach ahead of the 2015-16 season.
1 of 13
Bruce Kluckhohn
Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 64-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Charlie Neibergall
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Morry Gash
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Darron Cummings
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach (interim) Alando Tucker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Morry Gash
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
He took an elbow to the face from Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half against Penn State at the Kohl Center. There was no foul called on the play.
The game continued to the other end of the court, where Klesmit got a towel from the Penn State bench.
"About three or four of them were standing up — I don't know if it was trying to get the game stopped or just trying to get me some type of help to get the blood picked up," Klesmit said. "They were trying to do their best, so I appreciate that from them."
Officials didn't stop play until 30 seconds after the contact. It took more than three minutes to clean blood from various spots on the floor.
1 of 39
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots between Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) and Carter Gilmore (14) \ during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) works the ball inside against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) and Jordan Davis (2) look to rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) works the ball around teammate Dain Dainja (42) as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) advances the ball as Wisconsin's Jordan Davis defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside against Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Referee Lewis Garrison talks with Wisconsin assistant coach Sharif Chambliss during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) works the ball against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends as Illinois' Jayden Epps advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) waits for play to resume during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, looks to pass as Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball on Jan. 7, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
1 of 39
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) shoots over Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots between Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) and Carter Gilmore (14) \ during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio photos, Associated Press
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) works the ball inside against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio/AP Photo
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio/AP Photo
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) and Jordan Davis (2) look to rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) works the ball around teammate Dain Dainja (42) as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) advances the ball as Wisconsin's Jordan Davis defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) waits for play to resume during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside against Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Referee Lewis Garrison talks with Wisconsin assistant coach Sharif Chambliss during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) inbounds the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) works the ball against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends as Illinois' Jayden Epps advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio/AP Photo
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Michael Allio
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis warms up for an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) waits for play to resume during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, looks to pass as Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
He got stitches to repair his upper left lip. Medical personnel were concerned about a possible concussion, but he didn't suffer any dental damage.
"My mom was really happy about that, that we didn't really have to go through a tooth place and have braces again," he said.
Klesmit returned to a non-contact practice Thursday, and Gard said after Friday's practice that all signs pointed to the transfer from Wofford being able to play against Illinois.
The appreciation for Klesmit is high among his teammates.
"He does all the little things for us that might not show up in the stat sheet all the time," forward Steven Crowl said after Wednesday's loss at Maryland. "I don't know if he gets as much respect as he deserves, but he brings that tenacity for us, and I think we really miss him for sure."
He missed them back.
"Being alone, by yourself, it's a little boring," Klesmit said. "So it's good to be back, see everybody again, be in the gym."