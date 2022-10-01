Wisconsin kickers Vito Calvaruso, Jack Van Dyke both out vs. Illinois football

The Wisconsin Badgers football status report listed two of the team's kickers as out for Saturday's game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Both kicker Vito Calvaruso and Jack Van Dyke are out with a right leg injury.

Calvaruso is 7-for-7 on extra points and has made one field goal this season for Wisconsin, and he has attempted three of the four field goals attempted by Wisconsin this season. Calvaruso last played against Washington State on Sept. 10. Nate Van Zelst handled extra points and went 12-for-12 in Wisconsin's two most recent games, and he made his only field goal attempt during those two games.

Van Dyke has been doing kickoffs for Wisconsin, and through the first four games, Van Dyke was the person that did the kicking on 14 of 25 kickoffs. Van Dyke had four kickoffs and two touchbacks against Ohio State on Sept. 24.

The Illinois vs. Wisconsin football game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Illinois enters the matchup 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Chattanooga 31-0 on Sept. 22.

The Wisconsin Badgers come into the contest 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. On Sept. 24, Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin Badgers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.