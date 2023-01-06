 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn wants 'revenge' vs. Illinois basketball

  • CHRIS DOYLE

The No. 14 Badgers held on for a 63-60 win against the Golden Gophers on Tuesday at the Kohl Center despite playing much of the game without senior Tyler Wahl. 

It wasn't long ago that the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was riding a long winning streak in its series against Illinois.

The storyline has flipped since.

The 14th-ranked Badgers have gone four games over three seasons without a triumph against the Fighting Illini as the teams at opposite ends of the Big Ten Conference standings prepare to play Saturday.

UW had a 15-game winning streak against Illinois entering a Jan. 8, 2020, game at the Kohl Center. The Illini emerged with a 71-70 victory in the teams' only meeting of the season. Illinois won twice in 2020-21 and once last season when it shared the Big Ten championship with the Badgers.

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn said last year's 80-67 loss in Champaign sits with UW players on a personal level.

"We want revenge against them when we play them again," Hepburn said. "We're definitely looking forward to this game."

The Illini have reached the 70-point mark in all four games in their winning streak against the Badgers after doing so just once in the previous 28 games, in which they were 6-22.

They've scored 66, 59 and 60 while losing their first three Big Ten games of the season for the first time since 2018-19 when they finished tied for 10th at 7-13.

The Badgers, meanwhile, are tied for the top spot after a 3-0 start. Half of UW's 20 Big Ten championships have come after winning streaks of at least three games to start the conference season.

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Marquette Basketball

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin won 80-77 in overtime. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Fast fact: The Badgers have won their three Big Ten games by a combined 11 points compared to a combined 47 points the last time they started 3-0 in 2014-15.

Coach: Greg Gard, 155-80, in his eighth season at UW

Probable starters

PlayerHeightWeightYearPositionPPG
Steven Crowl7-0245Jr.Center11.9
Jordan Davis6-4200Jr.Guard7.2
Chucky Hepburn6-2205So.Guard12.2
Max Klesmit6-3200Jr.Guard6.5
Tyler Wahl6-9225Sr.Forward13.2

Key rotational players

PlayerHeightWeightYearPositionPPG
Connor Essegian6-4185Fr.Guard10.5
Carter Gilmore6-7225Jr.Forward3.1
Markus Ilver6-8215So.Forward2.0
Isaac Lindsey6-4185So.Guard1.5

Player to watch: Crowl didn't have a rebound in 27 minutes played in last season's 80-67 loss at Illinois. It was one of two games in his sophomore season with a zero in that column; the other was a home victory against Indiana.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Fast fact: The Illini average 20.6% of points allowed on free throws, but Northwestern scored 43.8% of its points from the line (32 for 40) in its 73-60 home victory Wednesday.

Coach: Brad Underwood, 103-71 in his sixth season at Illinois, 155-98 in his 10th season overall

Probable starters

PlayerHeightWeightYearPositionPPG
Sencire Harris6-4160Fr.Guard4.6
Terrence Shannon Jr.6-6225Sr.Guard17.1
Matthew Mayer6-9225Gr.Guard/forward10.1
Coleman Hawkins6-10225Jr.Forward9.3
Dain Dainja6-9270R-So.Forward10.6

Key rotational players

PlayerHeightWeightYearPositionPPG
Jayden Epps6-2190Fr.Guard9.4
Ty Rodgers6-6200Fr.Guard/forward1.8
RJ Melendez6-7205So.Guard6.8

Player to watch: Terrence Shannon Jr., a transfer from Texas Tech, is sixth in the Big Ten with 17.1 points per game. He had a double-double (29 points, 10 rebounds) in Illinois' 79-70 victory against UCLA on Nov. 18.

