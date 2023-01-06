Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn wants 'revenge' vs. Illinois basketball

It wasn't long ago that the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was riding a long winning streak in its series against Illinois.

The storyline has flipped since.

The 14th-ranked Badgers have gone four games over three seasons without a triumph against the Fighting Illini as the teams at opposite ends of the Big Ten Conference standings prepare to play Saturday.

UW had a 15-game winning streak against Illinois entering a Jan. 8, 2020, game at the Kohl Center. The Illini emerged with a 71-70 victory in the teams' only meeting of the season. Illinois won twice in 2020-21 and once last season when it shared the Big Ten championship with the Badgers.

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn said last year's 80-67 loss in Champaign sits with UW players on a personal level.

"We want revenge against them when we play them again," Hepburn said. "We're definitely looking forward to this game."

The Illini have reached the 70-point mark in all four games in their winning streak against the Badgers after doing so just once in the previous 28 games, in which they were 6-22.

They've scored 66, 59 and 60 while losing their first three Big Ten games of the season for the first time since 2018-19 when they finished tied for 10th at 7-13.

The Badgers, meanwhile, are tied for the top spot after a 3-0 start. Half of UW's 20 Big Ten championships have come after winning streaks of at least three games to start the conference season.

Wisconsin Badgers

Fast fact: The Badgers have won their three Big Ten games by a combined 11 points compared to a combined 47 points the last time they started 3-0 in 2014-15.

Coach: Greg Gard, 155-80, in his eighth season at UW

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Steven Crowl 7-0 245 Jr. Center 11.9 Jordan Davis 6-4 200 Jr. Guard 7.2 Chucky Hepburn 6-2 205 So. Guard 12.2 Max Klesmit 6-3 200 Jr. Guard 6.5 Tyler Wahl 6-9 225 Sr. Forward 13.2

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Connor Essegian 6-4 185 Fr. Guard 10.5 Carter Gilmore 6-7 225 Jr. Forward 3.1 Markus Ilver 6-8 215 So. Forward 2.0 Isaac Lindsey 6-4 185 So. Guard 1.5

Player to watch: Crowl didn't have a rebound in 27 minutes played in last season's 80-67 loss at Illinois. It was one of two games in his sophomore season with a zero in that column; the other was a home victory against Indiana.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Fast fact: The Illini average 20.6% of points allowed on free throws, but Northwestern scored 43.8% of its points from the line (32 for 40) in its 73-60 home victory Wednesday.

Coach: Brad Underwood, 103-71 in his sixth season at Illinois, 155-98 in his 10th season overall

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Sencire Harris 6-4 160 Fr. Guard 4.6 Terrence Shannon Jr. 6-6 225 Sr. Guard 17.1 Matthew Mayer 6-9 225 Gr. Guard/forward 10.1 Coleman Hawkins 6-10 225 Jr. Forward 9.3 Dain Dainja 6-9 270 R-So. Forward 10.6

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Jayden Epps 6-2 190 Fr. Guard 9.4 Ty Rodgers 6-6 200 Fr. Guard/forward 1.8 RJ Melendez 6-7 205 So. Guard 6.8

Player to watch: Terrence Shannon Jr., a transfer from Texas Tech, is sixth in the Big Ten with 17.1 points per game. He had a double-double (29 points, 10 rebounds) in Illinois' 79-70 victory against UCLA on Nov. 18.