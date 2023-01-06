Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl misses practice due to injury, may not play vs. Illinois basketball

Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball leading scorer Tyler Wahl didn't practice Thursday and was rehabbing a right ankle injury he suffered in Tuesday's 63-60 victory against Minnesota at the Kohl Center. He was considered day to day, according to a UW spokesperson.

Wahl rolled his ankle coming down from a rebound attempt on a Steven Crowl basket with 13:28 left in the first half. He played two more minutes before leaving the game; his return was ruled out at halftime.

The Badgers have used the same starting lineup in all 13 games. If Wahl can't play, Carter Gilmore likely will make his first start with the Badgers in his 45th appearance.

Wisconsin racked up steals vs. Minnesota

UW had a season-low two steals against Western Michigan in its final game of 2022 but opened 2023 with a season high in that column.

The Badgers had 13 steals against Minnesota, their third time this season in double figures. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn bookended the game with two of his career-high five.

"It starts with watching film," Hepburn said. "I just see where their weak point is when they dribble when they're loose with the ball a little bit."

UW's last Big Ten game with at least 10 steals was against Illinois on Feb. 27, 2021 (13 in a 74-69 loss). It had only one game with 10 steals in 2021-22 — against UW-Green Bay.

Illini rarely playing close games

One of these teams has more experience this season with close games than the other.

Only four of Illinois' 14 games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. The Illini are 2-2 in those contests, with wins against UCLA and Texas and losses to Virginia and Maryland.

Eight of UW's 13 games — including all three conference outings — have been single-digit margins at the final buzzer.