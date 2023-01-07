Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl won't play due to injury vs. Illinois basketball

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl won't play Saturday against the Illinois men's basketball team due to an injury, Wisconsin announced Saturday morning.

Wahl suffered a right ankle injury in Wisconsin's game Tuesday vs. Minnesota.

Through the first 13 games, Wahl averaged a team-high 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wisconsin Badgers.

A spokesman for Wisconsin said Saturday morning, "Tyler Wahl made the trip, but is OUT (lower body) today for Wisconsin."

Wisconsin and Illinois are scheduled to play at 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 9-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Northwestern defeated Illinois 73-60 on Wednesday.

Wisconsin, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, comes into the contest 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Wisconsin beat Minnesota 63-60.

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 114-90 vs. Wisconsin.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.