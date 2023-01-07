 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl won't play due to injury vs. Illinois basketball

  • 0
  • CHRIS DOYLE

The No. 14 Badgers held on for a 63-60 win against the Golden Gophers on Tuesday at the Kohl Center despite playing much of the game without senior Tyler Wahl. 

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl won't play Saturday against the Illinois men's basketball team due to an injury, Wisconsin announced Saturday morning. 

Wahl suffered a right ankle injury in Wisconsin's game Tuesday vs. Minnesota. 

Through the first 13 games, Wahl averaged a team-high 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wisconsin Badgers.

A spokesman for Wisconsin said Saturday morning, "Tyler Wahl made the trip, but is OUT (lower body) today for Wisconsin." 

Wisconsin and Illinois are scheduled to play at 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

People are also reading…

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 9-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Northwestern defeated Illinois 73-60 on Wednesday.

Wisconsin, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, comes into the contest 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Wisconsin beat Minnesota 63-60.

Stanford Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl drives past Stanford's Brandon Angel during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Milwaukee. The game is being played at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 114-90 vs. Wisconsin.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News