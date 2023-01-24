With more rest, Brad Underwood hopes Illinois basketball shows improvement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois was a game away from winning five games in 12 days to get back into the Big Ten title race, but Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana ruined those hopes.

The Illini looked poised for the type of mid-season run that could vault them into the conference title race like it had in previous seasons. But that consistency has been harder to come by this season with a 4-4 start in conference play that has featured wins over Michigan State and a then-ranked Wisconsin team, but also losses to Northwestern and Penn State.

“You know it’s going to be hard every night (in the Big Ten),” Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “You’ve just got to come with it.”

The Illini struggled defensively, surrendering 54 points in the paint and letting Jackson-Davis get 35 points, the most in a conference game in his career.

Illini coach Brad Underwood called the game an "off night" after the team had gone 19 straight days with a practice or a game, referencing the Big Ten’s condensed schedule this season.

“They were really good,” Underwood said of Indiana. “They looked like a team that had five days off and prepared for us. We looked like a team that had been (going) 19 straight days without a day off.”

Now, Illinois (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) is in the inverse position than it was against Indiana. It plays Ohio State (6 p.m. ESPN) with five days between games while the Buckeyes are playing their fifth game in 12 days. A win against Iowa snapped a five-game losing streak for Ohio State (11-8, 3-5)

Illinois players and coaches said they hope the rest pays off and helps them get back into a groove on offense. The Illini looked to be more comfortable in its spread system during its four-game win streak, but the Hoosiers ball pressure went a long way to stifling it Thursday. Illinois shot 12-for-24 on layups and 9-for-23 from the free-throw line.

“You can’t miss 14 free throws. You can’t miss 13 layups and beat a good team,” Underwood said. “They bothered us. Nobody has bothered us running offense. ... We just didn’t fight very hard. We looked like a team that was not in the gym (Thursday). That’s on me.”

The team settled at times into isolation looks and didn’t have the same fluency and ball movement of previous contests. Shannon had 26 points and three assists, but the Illini had a season-low seven assists as a team in a performance that looked more like the one in a loss to Northwestern than during their recent surge.

“We didn’t do a good job of executing the offense,” Shannon said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of catching it in the correct spots, just executing and making layups.”

Illinois has a bit of a more spread-out schedule over the next few weeks to finish conference play. It also will have Luke Goode back into the fold for the first time this season in the next couple weeks.