Yahoo's Dan Wetzel, SI's Pat Forde predictions for Illinois vs. Mississippi State football

Illinois Indiana Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) drops back to pass during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

 Doug McSchooler

The "College Football Enquirer" podcast hosts made predictions about upcoming bowl games, including the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Mississippi State football teams. 

The ReliaQuest Bowl is scheduled to be played Monday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. CT. 

Illinois enters the contest 8-4 overall. Mississippi State also comes into the matchup 8-4 overall. 

Entering the ReliaQuest Bowl, Illinois and Mississippi State are 1-1 in their all-time series. MS State won the most recent matchup 28-21 on Oct. 12, 1980. 

As of 11:06 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Mississippi State is a 1-point favorite against Illinois, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. When the podcast hosts made their picks, Illinois was a 1-point favorite. 

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. Mississippi State football picks

Michigan St Illinois Football

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema watches kicker Caleb Griffin before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.

Dan Wetzel picked MS State to win and cover as a one-point underdog. 

Pat Forde picked Illinois to win and cover as a one-point favorite. 

Ross Dellenger picked MS State to win and cover as a one-point underdog.

The ReliaQuest Bowl is the first game for Mississippi State football since the death of its head coach Mike Leach on Dec. 12. 

"This is going to definitely be an emotional one," Dellenger said. "It's hard to see State losing this one just given the circumstances and the emotion, so I'm going to say the Bulldogs win it and easily cover that one." 

"I have no idea what can happen," Forde said. "Mississippi State may be super motivated, inspired. They may be emotionally flat. I don't know. I was going to pick Illinois to begin with. I'll stick with Illinois, here. It should be close and low scoring."

"I'm going to pick Mississippi State," Wetzel said. "I'm going to go with the motivated, but it's tough. I think Illinois is the better team. I think this spread would be higher if not for the circumstances. Tricky game." 

Wetzel has been a national columnist for Yahoo since 2003. Forde covers college sports for Sports Illustrated, and he has previously worked at Yahoo, ESPN and the Louisville (Kentucky) Courier-Journal. Dellenger covers college sports for Sports Illustrated. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

Ten Hochman: Mizzou needs Oscar-worthy performance vs. Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky

