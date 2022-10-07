James Carville prediction for Alabama vs. Texas A&M football: 'Nick has a score to settle'

"We got the big one Saturday night when (Texas A&M head coach) Jimbo (Fisher) takes his team to Tuscaloosa," Carville said. "When Jimbo leaves, it's going to be a lot more than a 24-point defeat."
"You're going to take Alabama," Kornheiser said.
"I think so when (Alabama head coach) Nick (Saban) has a score to settle," Carville said.
"He hates him," Kornheiser said. "He hates him, because what Fisher said was stupid to basically insult Nick Saban personally."
APRIL L. BROWN
Democratic consultant James Carville answers questions during a news conference at the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, Ark., Thursday, March 30, 2006. Carville and his wife, Mary Matalin, are scheduled to speak as part of the university's distinguished lecture series Thursday night. Carville was President Bill Clinton's campaign manager during the 1992 presidential election. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)
Democratic strategist James Carville watches the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves in an exhibition spring training baseball game on Sunday, March 24, 2013, in Viera, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Democratic consultant James Carville, right, reacts with former Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie as they judge a dunking contest during halftime at the Wake Forest versus Boston College basketball game at Conte Forum in Boston Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2006. Boston College beat Wake Forest, 80-65. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
In this photo provided by StarPix, James Carville talks during Madison Square Garden Entertainment's 2009 Speaker Series, at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Tuesday, May 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Marion Curtis, StarPix)
FILE - This Aug. 21, 2012 file photo shows political consultant James Carville throwing out an honorary first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park in Washington. Other ballclubs may stake the claim to “America’s team,” but when it comes to the nation’s ruling class, it’s the Washington Nationals in a landslide. On their way to Washington’s first postseason baseball appearance since 1933, the Nationals last year won the affection of many national politicians, policymakers and pundits. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this Mon., Jan. 28, 2013 file photo, political commentators and husband and wife, James Carville, left, and Mary Matalin speak at an NFL football Super Bowl XLVII news conference, in New Orleans. Fox News Channel says it's hired the Democratic strategist, Carville, as a contributor. He will offer commentary during appearances on various Fox News Channel programs, the channel said Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Political commentator James Carville arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage Award ceremonies, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
James Carville, a political commentator known for leading former President Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, smiles as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., background, speaks to members of the media before a campaign stop at the Spotlight Room at the Palace, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., center, accompanied by James Carville, a political commentator known for leading former President Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, left, speaks to members of the media before a campaign stop at the Spotlight Room at the Palace, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
James Carville, a political commentator known for leading former President Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, left, accompanied by Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., center, speaks to members of the media before a campaign stop at the Spotlight Room at the Palace, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
James Carville, a political commentator known for leading former President Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, speaks before introducing Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., at a campaign stop at the Spotlight Room at the Palace, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
James Carville: A look at the political analyst, consultant, author and podcast host
Here is a look at James Carville, the political analyst, consultant, author and podcast host. His wife is Mary Matalin.
Carville is most known for being the campaign manager for Bill Clinton in 1992 that led to Clinton's election as U.S. President.
Other games Carville predicted: BYU to cover as a 3.5-point underdog vs. Notre Dame; TCU to cover as a 6.5-point favorite against Kansas; Philadelphia Eagles to cover as a 5-point favorite against the Arizona Cardinals; and the Los Angeles Rams to cover as a 5.5-point favorite against the Dallas Cowboys.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches his team warmup before the start of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)