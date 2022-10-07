James Carville prediction for Alabama vs. Texas A&M football: 'Nick has a score to settle'

Political analyst James Carville appeared as a guest on "The Tony Kornheiser Show" podcast on Friday, and he made predictions for several college football and NFL games for this upcoming weekend.

One of the games Carville picked was the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Alabama, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama defeated Arkansas 49-26 on Oct. 1.

The TAMU Aggies enter the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 1, Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 42-24.

As of 4:55 p.m. CT on Friday, Alabama is a 24-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Carville picks Alabama vs. TAMU Aggies football game

James Carville picked Alabama to cover as a 24-point favorite.

"We got the big one Saturday night when (Texas A&M head coach) Jimbo (Fisher) takes his team to Tuscaloosa," Carville said. "When Jimbo leaves, it's going to be a lot more than a 24-point defeat."

"You're going to take Alabama," Kornheiser said.

"I think so when (Alabama head coach) Nick (Saban) has a score to settle," Carville said.

"He hates him," Kornheiser said. "He hates him, because what Fisher said was stupid to basically insult Nick Saban personally."

Carville is most known for being the campaign manager for Bill Clinton in 1992 that led to Clinton's election as U.S. President.

Other games Carville predicted: BYU to cover as a 3.5-point underdog vs. Notre Dame; TCU to cover as a 6.5-point favorite against Kansas; Philadelphia Eagles to cover as a 5-point favorite against the Arizona Cardinals; and the Los Angeles Rams to cover as a 5.5-point favorite against the Dallas Cowboys.

