Jimbo Fisher cancels meeting with ESPN broadcasters before Ole Miss football game

ESPN broadcaster Tom Hart appeared as a guest on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Friday, and he was interviewed by host Paul Finebaum.

Hart is scheduled to broadcast Saturday night's Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss football game. The game's start time is 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in College Station, Texas, and the game is set to be broadcast on SEC Network and live streamed on ESPN.com.

He said that Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher declined to meet with the ESPN broadcasters ahead of Saturday's game.

Finebaum asked Hart about some suspensions within the Texas A&M program, and that's when Hart revealed that Fisher "bailed on" the meeting.

"We don't know anything," Hart said about the suspensions. "We were over there meeting with a couple of the coaches, but we did not have the opportunity to meet with Jimbo. He bailed on that chance, so we did not get a chance to ask the head coach about the upcoming suspensions."

Finebaum asked for more details about Jimbo Fisher bailing on the meeting, and Hart said it is the first time in his career that a head coach declined to meet with the TV broadcasters.

"I don't know why he was suddenly unavailable," Hart said. "But that's the first time — I've been doing this for a minute now, I'm not a spring chicken like I used to be — and that's the first time I ever remember a head coach being unavailable for production meetings the day before the game. There have been instances where maybe you have to wait for a little bit or something pops on a guy's schedule, and you're asked to bend your schedule — which of course you're more than willing to do. You're a guest in their building and you're a guest of — they have a very strict, regimented schedule most days, especially the day before a game.

"So whatever drama bubbled to the surface today is probably emblematic of a lot of issues that are going on over there right now."

Hart has been a broadcaster with ESPN since 2012. He also worked with FOX and Big Ten Network from 2010-14.

"Wow, I'm kind of blown away with what you're saying," Finebaum said.

He then asked Hart for clarification that this was the first time a coach canceled a pregame meeting.

"Yeah, in fact the last time I remember even coordinators not being available was actually Kevin Sumlin's last game (as Texas A&M coach) — the Music City Bowl against Louisville," Hart said. "So it's rare and it's rare, because as you mentioned, we're very friendly with these coaches. (Sideline reporter) Cole (Cubelic) played for Jimbo at Auburn. He was his offensive coordinator. It's a chance to share what's going on in the program to allow us to talk about it, mostly, in a positive light on this very network. We're not going in there to throw stones or poke holes. But it would be helpful to know who they're starting at quarterback, what's the situation with these upcoming thought up suspensions of the younger players, and where do they stand as a whole. Have they circled the wagons to get back on track? Or is a three-game losing streak going to turn into a four-game losing streak?"

Hart incorrectly stated that Texas A&M faced Louisville in the Music City Bowl during Sumlin's last season. TAMU and Louisville played in the 2015 Music City Bowl, a 27-21 win by Louisville.

Sumlin was the Texas A&M football head coach from 2012-17, and he was replaced by Jimbo Fisher after the 2017 season.

"Many thanks, Tom Hart," Finebaum said. "I don't ever want to make too much out of something, but I don't think you can — as we head to the break here — I don't think you can make too much out of what Tom just said. He's been doing this for 20 years as a play-by-play announcer. He's doing the game tomorrow night with Cole, and the head coach bails on a production interview. That's really a bizarre situation — not to pour gasoline on a raging inferno."

Texas A&M football enters Saturday's game 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.