Jimbo Fisher cancels meeting with ESPN broadcasters before Ole Miss football game

ESPN broadcaster Tom Hart appeared as a guest on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Friday, and he was interviewed by host Paul Finebaum.
Hart is scheduled to broadcast Saturday night's Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss football game. The game's start time is 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in College Station, Texas, and the game is set to be broadcast on SEC Network and live streamed on ESPN.com.
He said that Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher declined to meet with the ESPN broadcasters ahead of Saturday's game.
Finebaum asked Hart about some suspensions within the Texas A&M program, and that's when Hart revealed that Fisher "bailed on" the meeting.
"We don't know anything," Hart said about the suspensions. "We were over there meeting with a couple of the coaches, but we did not have the opportunity to meet with Jimbo. He bailed on that chance, so we did not get a chance to ask the head coach about the upcoming suspensions."
Finebaum asked for more details about Jimbo Fisher bailing on the meeting, and Hart said it is the first time in his career that a head coach declined to meet with the TV broadcasters.
1 of 17
L.G. Patterson
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 35-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 file photo, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher argues with a referee in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Denver. Texas A&M plays Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, shake hands during pre-game of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team during a timeout against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 35-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher calls plays against Prairie View A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher addresses a new conference in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, June, 01, 2022. A jovial Fisher said repeatedly on Wednesday he was “moving on” from the war of words between he and his former boss that sprinkled soap-opera drama on the Southeastern Conference's spring meetings this week. (AP Photo/Ralph Russo)
Jimbo Fisher: A look at the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach
Here is a look at TAMU Aggies football head coach Jimbo Fisher, who won the 2013 national title at Florida State. He played college football at Samford.
1 of 17
L.G. Patterson
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 35-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
David Zalubowski
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 file photo, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher argues with a referee in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Denver. Texas A&M plays Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Tony Gutierrez
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches play during an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sam Craft
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, shake hands during pre-game of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team during a timeout against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
L.G. Patterson
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 35-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher calls plays against Prairie View A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Derick Hingle
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Justin Rex
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks with the media during the school's pro day for NFL football scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March. 22, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Ralph Russo
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher addresses a new conference in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, June, 01, 2022. A jovial Fisher said repeatedly on Wednesday he was “moving on” from the war of words between he and his former boss that sprinkled soap-opera drama on the Southeastern Conference's spring meetings this week. (AP Photo/Ralph Russo)
John Bazemore
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Days NCAA college football news conference Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
L.G. Patterson, Associated Press
Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher talk before their teams met on Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.
"I don't know why he was suddenly unavailable," Hart said. "But that's the first time — I've been doing this for a minute now, I'm not a spring chicken like I used to be — and that's the first time I ever remember a head coach being unavailable for production meetings the day before the game. There have been instances where maybe you have to wait for a little bit or something pops on a guy's schedule, and you're asked to bend your schedule — which of course you're more than willing to do. You're a guest in their building and you're a guest of — they have a very strict, regimented schedule most days, especially the day before a game.
"So whatever drama bubbled to the surface today is probably emblematic of a lot of issues that are going on over there right now."
Hart has been a broadcaster with ESPN since 2012. He also worked with FOX and Big Ten Network from 2010-14.
"Wow, I'm kind of blown away with what you're saying," Finebaum said.
He then asked Hart for clarification that this was the first time a coach canceled a pregame meeting.
"Yeah, in fact the last time I remember even coordinators not being available was actually Kevin Sumlin's last game (as Texas A&M coach) — the Music City Bowl against Louisville," Hart said. "So it's rare and it's rare, because as you mentioned, we're very friendly with these coaches. (Sideline reporter) Cole (Cubelic) played for Jimbo at Auburn. He was his offensive coordinator. It's a chance to share what's going on in the program to allow us to talk about it, mostly, in a positive light on this very network. We're not going in there to throw stones or poke holes. But it would be helpful to know who they're starting at quarterback, what's the situation with these upcoming thought up suspensions of the younger players, and where do they stand as a whole. Have they circled the wagons to get back on track? Or is a three-game losing streak going to turn into a four-game losing streak?"
1 of 7
Paul Finebaum
Michael Clubb
"SEC Nation" college football analyst Paul Finebaum talks during the "SEC Nation" broadcast in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Paul Finebaum: A look at the ESPN, SEC Network college football analyst
Here is a look at Paul Finebaum, the ESPN college football analyst and "SEC Nation" broadcaster. He hosts "The Paul Finebaum Show" on SEC Network.
1 of 7
Paul Finebaum
Michael Clubb
"SEC Nation" college football analyst Paul Finebaum talks during the "SEC Nation" broadcast in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
SEC Nation
Nashville, TN - September 6, 2014 - LP Field: Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum on the set of SEC Nation (Photo by Sanford Myers / ESPN Images)
Paul Finebaum
Michael Clubb
SEC Nation host Paul Finebaum talks to his co-hosts during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
SEC Media Days Football
Butch Dill
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer talks to Paul Finebaum during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Paul Finebaum
Michael Clubb
SEC Nation host Paul Finebaum listens to his co-hosts during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Paul Finebaum
Michael Clubb
SEC Nation host Paul Finebaum sits on the hood of a car during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Paul Finebaum
Michael Clubb
SEC Nation host Paul Finebaum sits on the windshield of a car during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Hart incorrectly stated that Texas A&M faced Louisville in the Music City Bowl during Sumlin's last season. TAMU and Louisville played in the 2015 Music City Bowl, a 27-21 win by Louisville.
Sumlin was the Texas A&M football head coach from 2012-17, and he was replaced by Jimbo Fisher after the 2017 season.
"Many thanks, Tom Hart," Finebaum said. "I don't ever want to make too much out of something, but I don't think you can — as we head to the break here — I don't think you can make too much out of what Tom just said. He's been doing this for 20 years as a play-by-play announcer. He's doing the game tomorrow night with Cole, and the head coach bails on a production interview. That's really a bizarre situation — not to pour gasoline on a raging inferno."
Texas A&M football enters Saturday's game 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches his team warmup before the start of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)