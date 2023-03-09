Kansas men's basketball announced Thursday that head coach Bill Self will not coach in the 2023 Big 12 Conference tournament.

The Kansas announcement included a statement from the University of Kansas Health System that said, "KU Men's Basketball Coach Bill Self is a patient at The University of Kansas Health System. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites wants to clarify that Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media. He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well. He is expected to make a full recovery. There will be no further medical details released for now."

In the Kansas announcement, Self said, "I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I'm excited to get back with my team in the very near future."

Kansas defeated West Virginia on Thursday 78-61 in the Jayhawks' opener of the Big 12 tournament. Kansas improved to 26-6 overall.

Prior to the game, Kansas put out a statement that said Self would miss the game "as he recovers from an illness." Norm Roberts served as the acting head coach.

Self has been the Kansas head coach since the 2003-04 season. Before taking the Kansas job, Self was the Illinois head coach from 2000-03.

