Kentucky Wildcats vs. Miami (Ohio) football game time, live stream info

Missouri Kentucky Football

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) stiff arms Missouri linebacker Devin Nicholson (11) on his way into the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb

The Kentucky Wildcats and Miami (Ohio) University RedHawks football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. 

It is the season opener for both teams. 

Kentucky, which was ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press preseason poll, is coming off a 2021 season that it went 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC. Miami (Ohio) finished the 2021 season 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the MAC. 

How to watch UK Wildcats football vs. Miami (Ohio) on live stream

APTOPIX Kentucky Spring Football

Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) is tackled by safety Tyrell Ajian (23) at the goal line during the NCAA college football team's annual Blue and White spring scrimmage, Friday, April 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Lexington, Kentucky 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ or SECN+ subscribers) 

ESPN+/SECN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Tom Ramsey (analyst), and Coley Harvey (sideline). 

SECN+ is available through ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app to anyone that already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes the SEC Network television channel. 

Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach. Chuck Martin is the Miami (Ohio) University football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

