Kentucky Wildcats vs. Miami (Ohio) football game time, live stream info

The Kentucky Wildcats and Miami (Ohio) University RedHawks football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both teams.

Kentucky, which was ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press preseason poll, is coming off a 2021 season that it went 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC. Miami (Ohio) finished the 2021 season 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the MAC.

How to watch UK Wildcats football vs. Miami (Ohio) on live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ or SECN+ subscribers)

SECN+ is available through ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app to anyone that already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes the SEC Network television channel.

Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach. Chuck Martin is the Miami (Ohio) University football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.