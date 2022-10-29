 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kirk Herbstreit gives Lee Corso health update on ESPN College GameDay, says 'We love you'

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, listens to Kirk Herbstreit during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

ESPN "College GameDay" started Saturday's show with one notable absence. Lee Corso was not sitting at the desk as the show broadcast from Jackson, Mississippi.

"College GameDay" host Rece Davis announced Friday afternoon that Corso would miss the show due to "health issues." 

Kirk Herbstreit, a college football analyst on "College GameDay" since 1996, provided an update on Corso at the start of the show. 

"Real quick on Lee Corso," Herbstreit said. "Talked to him yesterday just to make sure he's feeling OK. He's going to have some more tests and maybe a procedure done in a couple days, but he's very, very optimistic about being back on the show next week. So coach if you're watching, man, we love you. We'll see you soon." 

Pat McAfee followed Herbstreit's comment by saying, "And coach if you're watching, which I hope you are, I wish you were here to experience Jackson State."

Corso has been a part of "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987. Prior to that, he was a college football head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis, and it normally includes analysts Corso, Herbstreit, McAfee, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack. 

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

