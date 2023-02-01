LaPhonso Ellis: 5 things to know about the ESPN broadcaster, NBA and Notre Dame star

LaPhonso Ellis has become a fixture of ESPN college basketball coverage.

He joined ESPN in 2009 as a college basketball analyst. Initially, he did game broadcasts and studio work. Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Ellis joined ESPN “College GameDay” as an analyst.

When it was announced Ellis was joining “College GameDay,” he said to The New York Post, “Overwhelmingly honored, bro. It came out of nowhere.”

Ellis began his broadcasting career trying to emulate Jay Bilas and Doris Burke, according to that New York Post story. It took him about five years to find his own voice.

“My personality is such that I like to just go to work, treat people well, be a good teammate, prepare to the best of my ability, looking at the information and then convey to the viewing audience the things that I think are important,” Ellis said to The New York Post.

Here is some basic information about LaPhonso Ellis:

Height: 6 feet, 8 inches

6 feet, 8 inches Weight (in NBA): 240 pounds

240 pounds Age: 52 years old

52 years old Birthday: May 5, 1970

May 5, 1970 Hometown: East St. Louis, Illinois

East St. Louis, Illinois High school: East St. Louis Lincoln High School

East St. Louis Lincoln High School College: University of Notre Dame

Find out five more things to know about ESPN broadcaster, Notre Dame alumnus and former East St. Louis Lincoln basketball player LaPhonso Ellis.

What college did LaPhonso Ellis go to? Notre Dame

LaPhonso Ellis played college basketball at the University of Notre Dame from 1988-92. Digger Phelps was the Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach for Ellis’ first three seasons, and John MacLeod was the Notre Dame head coach for Ellis’ senior season in 1991-92.

Ellis helped Notre Dame reach the NCAA Tournament during his first two seasons with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame made the 1989 NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed, and it beat Vanderbilt in the first round before losing to No. 1 seed Georgetown in the second round. In the 1990 NCAA Tournament, Notre Dame got a No. 10 seed and lost to Virginia in the first round.

For his Notre Dame career, Ellis averaged 15.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocked shots, and 1.5 assists in 97 games. His highest scoring season was 17.7 points per game in 1991-92

Notre Dame went 67-57 during the four years Ellis played in South Bend, Indiana.

Did LaPhonso Ellis play in the NBA? Yes

LaPhonso Ellis played in the NBA for 11 seasons from 1992-2003.

He played for the Denver Nuggets from 1992-98. He played for the Atlanta Hawks from 1998-2000. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2000-01, and he closed his career with the Miami Heat from 2001-03.

Ellis was on NBA Playoff teams in 1994 and 2001. The Denver Nuggets upset the Seattle SuperSonics as a No. 8 seed in the first round of the 1994 NBA Playoffs, and the Utah Jazz defeated Denver 4-3 in the second round. The No. 1-seeded San Antonio Spurs knocked out the Timberwolves 3-1 in the first round of the 2001 NBA Playoffs.

For his career, Ellis averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 624 games. His highest scoring season was 1996-97 when Ellis averaged 21.9 points. His best rebounding season was as a rookie when he averaged 9.1 rebounds in 1992-93.

What is LaPhonso Ellis’ net worth

LaPhonso Ellis earned $27.939 million during his 11-year NBA career, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Coming out of the 1992 NBA Draft, Ellis signed a five-year, $13 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, according to the Deseret News. The Nuggets selected Ellis with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft.

His biggest contract year was 1997-98 with the Denver Nuggets, and Ellis’ salary that season was $3.65 million. That season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 76 games. It was the highest assist average of his NBA career.

LaPhonso Ellis led East St. Louis Lincoln basketball to 2 state titles

East St. Louis Lincoln and LaPhonso Ellis won back-to-back Illinois High School Association boys basketball Class AA state titles in 1986-87 and 1987-88. Lincoln went on to win a third straight state title in 1988-89. Bennie Lewis was the East St. Louis Lincoln boys basketball head coach for all three state title teams.

In the 1987 state title game, Lincoln defeated Chicago King 79-62 on March 21, 1987, in Champaign’s Assembly Hall. As a junior, Ellis had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the state title game, according to the book “100 Years of Madness: The Illinois High School Association Boys Basketball Tournament.”

In the 1988 state title game, Lincoln defeated Chicago St. Francis De Sales 60-52 on March 19, 1988, in Champaign’s Assembly Hall. As a senior, Ellis had 26 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots in the title game. Future Missouri Tigers men’s basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin added 20 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore in the 1988 state title game.

LaPhonso Ellis’ son Walter Ellis plays basketball at Grand Canyon

“Wait this my last media day. That’s sad.. I’m old.”



Hear all the sounds from media day with @iamwalterellis 😂🎙️ pic.twitter.com/0oHqGXPqgS — Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) October 13, 2022

LaPhonso Ellis’ son Walter Ellis plays for the Grand Canyon University men’s basketball team. He is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard. The 2022-23 season is his fifth season of eligibility, and it’s his second season at Grand Canyon.

Walter Ellis played at Bucknell for three seasons from 2018-21. Nathan Davis was the Bucknell men’s basketball head coach during Ellis’ three years on the team. During the 2020-21 season, Ellis averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals for Bucknell

Bryce Drew is the Grand Canyon men’s basketball head coach. Drew’s NBA career from 1998-2004 overlapped with LaPhonso Ellis.

Close 1 of 20 College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of Studio F for ESPN "College GameDay" on Jan. 15, 20202, in Bristol, Connecticut. East St. Louis Lincoln's #50 LaPhonso Ellis shatters the backboard with a slam dunk in the first quarter of their game against Venice on Dec. 2, 1986. The game was postponed a half hour until a borrowed goal from Madison could be brought in and put up. Ellis was charged with a tecnical foul. College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" prior to the Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K) final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, on March 5, 2022. LaPhonso Ellis, East St. Louis Lincoln boys basketball player LaPhonso Ellis sits during the production meetings for ESPN "College GameDay" at University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, on Feb. 29, 2020. College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Feb. 12, 2022. Rece Davis, LaPhonso Ellis, Scott Van Pelt, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, in Feb. 29, 2020. LaPhonso Ellis outside the University of Dayton arena before ESPN "College GameDay" in Dayton, Ohio, on March 7, 2020. College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of Studio E for ESPN "College GameDay" on Jan. 23, 2021, in Bristol, Connecticut. College basketball analysts LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg during ESPN "College GameDay" at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Jan. 29, 2022. LaPhonso Ellis, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, on Feb. 29, 2020. Seth Greenberg, LaPhonso Ellis and Jay Bilas during the "Bald Men on Campus" broadcast for ACC Network on March 6, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. LaPhonso Ellis, Rece Davis and Seth Greenberg during ESPN "College GameDay" in Dayton, Ohio, on March 7, 2020. Rece Davis and LaPhonso Ellis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2022. Minnesota Timberwolves' LaPhonso Ellis lets out a yell after being fouled during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Feb. 16, 2001, in Minneapolis. The Spurs won 91-85. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid) Former NBA player LaPhonso Ellis of East St. Louis waves to fans during the 25th annual High School Shootout in St. Louis, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2005. Ellis stared in the 1987 shootout with East St. Louis Lincoln High School against Alonzo Morning with both of them becoming NBA stars. The scootout is celebrating 25 years of high school basketball that featured some of the outstanding high school basketball players in the nation. (AP Photo/James A. Finley) Notre Dame's LaPhonso Ellis grabs a rebound away from Duke's Christian Laettner in the first period at Madison Square Garden in the NIT consolation game in New York, Friday, Nov. 23, 1990. (AP Photo/Mark Phillips) ** FILE ** Toronto Raptors guard Shawn Respert, right, slips past Denver Nuggets forward LaPhonso Ellis on the way to the basket in the fourth quarter of the Raptors' 84-80 victory in this Jan. 29, 1998 file photo. For years, Respert swallowed his pride when he heard or read his name mentioned as an NBA bust. Now, the former Michigan State star is ready to tell his side of the story. Respert had cancer, he told the Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2005. "I just want people who have wondered, 'Whatever happened to Shawn Respert?' to know that I wasn't strung out on drugs or anything bad like that." Click here for the LaPhonso Ellis bio on the ESPN website.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.