Lee Corso absent from ESPN College GameDay for 2nd straight week, misses Kansas vs. TCU

College football analyst Lee Corso was not on set when ESPN "College GameDay" took the air Saturday morning from Lawrence, Kansas, ahead of the Kansas vs. TCU football game.

"Lee Corso not with us this week," "College GameDay" host Rece Davis said at the beginning of Saturday's show. "As those of you who are with us every week know, didn't feel great last week at Clemson. Feeling much better, spoke to him yesterday, but still another week to recuperate. Hope to get LC back in the chair coming up pretty soon."

"I think it's very strange for everybody watching and those of us on the set, of course, not to have Lee here," college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. "But you spoke with him, I had the chance to speak with him, Des I'm sure you did as well. He does sound better, but I think by doctor's orders he wasn't expected to be able to travel this week. But news is good with the tests that he's been receiving. Next week, he'll be with us. Wherever 'College GameDay' is, LC will be back right here where he belongs."

Last week, Corso missed the show in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Davis said as the show opened from Clemson that Corso was "feeling a little bit under the weather." On Tuesday, Davis said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that Corso had felt "dizziness" on Saturday morning.

Since "College GameDay" debuted in 1987, Corso has been part of the show.

Prior to joining ESPN, Corso was the head football coach at Louisville (1969-72), Indiana (1973-82), and Northern Illinois (1984).

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis and includes analysts Corso, Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.