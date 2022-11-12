Lee Corso absent from ESPN College GameDay for 5th week at Texas, TCU — 'We miss coach'

ESPN "College GameDay" institution Lee Corso was absent from the show for a third straight week on Saturday as the show broadcast from Austin, Texas, ahead of the TCU vs. Texas Longhorns football game.

At the start of the show, Rece Davis said, "Lee Corso still recuperating. Hope that he's continuing to recover, and hope that he'll be back with us really soon."

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave a fist pump as Davis talked about Corso.

"We miss coach Lee Corso," college football analyst Pat McAfee said.

This is the fifth week overall this season that Corso has missed ESPN "College GameDay."

Corso has been a part of ESPN "College GameDay" since its inception in 1987. He had not missed a show prior to this season.

Prior to Saturday's show, Corso missed "College GameDay" shows this season on Oct. 1 (Clemson, South Carolina), Oct. 8 (Lawrence, Kansas), Oct. 29 (Jackson, Mississippi), and Nov. 5 (Athens, Georgia).

Corso was a college football coach b joining ESPN. He was a head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois after being an assistant coach at Florida State, Maryland and Navy. Corso played college football at Florida State from 1953-56.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis, and it normally includes analysts Corso, Herbstreit, McAfee, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.