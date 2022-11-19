Lee Corso makes return to ESPN College GameDay in Montana — 'I feel real good,' Corso said

College football institution Lee Corso returned for "College GameDay" on Saturday as the show broadcast from Bozeman, Montana. He returned to the show after missing the previous three weeks and five of the previous seven shows.

"It is so great to have the great Lee Corso back with us," said show host Rece Davis at the start of "College GameDay."

"Thank you very much," Corso said. "I'm happy to be here. I missed you guys like crazy."

Corso and fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit recorded a video Saturday morning that Herbstreit tweeted.

"I missed you," Corso said to Herbstreit.

"We missed you," Herbstreit said back to him.

"Boy, I really missed you," Corso said in response.

"Welcome home," said Herbstreit, who has been with Corso on "College GameDay" since 1996.

The 87-year-old Corso has been a part of ESPN "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987. He had not missed a show prior to this season.

"Hey, honestly, how you feel," Herbstreit asked Corso in the tweeted video.

"I feel real good," Corso said. "I feel real good and looking forward to the show."

"Thousands, hundreds of thousands of people honestly wondering and worrying about you," Herbstreit said. "You want to say anything to everybody?"

"I just appreciate all the feelings," Corso said. "It was hard for me."

"And you feel better?" Herbstreit asked. "Your symptoms and everything you're dealing with."

"Yeah, 100% better," Corso said.

"We don't take these Saturdays for granted having you here," Herbstreit said. "It's nice to have you back."

"I appreciate that," Corso said.

Prior to Saturday's show, Corso missed "College GameDay" shows this season on Oct. 1 (Clemson, South Carolina), Oct. 8 (Lawrence, Kansas), Oct. 29 (Jackson, Mississippi), Nov. 5 (Athens, Georgia), and Nov. 12 (Austin, Texas).

Corso was a college football coach before joining ESPN. He was a head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois after being an assistant coach at Florida State, Maryland and Navy. Corso played college football at Florida State from 1953-56.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.