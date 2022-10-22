Lee Corso opens College GameDay holding a live duck, proclaims Oregon his favorite site

The opening segment of ESPN "College GameDay" had a special guest during the broadcast from Eugene, Oregon.

A live duck.

College football analyst Lee Corso was handed a white live duck to hold as he started talking in the opening minutes of Saturday's show.

When Corso was introduced at the start of Saturday's show, he said, "University of Oregon is my favorite GameDay site. The Oregon Duck is my favorite mascot. And today, Oregon is my favorite team."

Corso was then handed the live duck.

Desmond Howard broke into laughter and said, "Are you serious?"

Corso held the duck for about four minutes. He kissed the duck at one point.

"I'll tell you what, this duck is kind of side-eyeing me," analyst Pat McAfee said. "I want to let you know, I've got nothing but respect for where you hail from, Duck."

Saturday's show was the 11th "College GameDay" trip to Eugene, Oregon. It's the most visited of any Pac-12 Conference school. The show first visited Eugene, Oregon, in 2000, according to the NCAA.

In a video shared Saturday morning on Twitter, Corso said, "The Oregon Duck has been my friend for 25 years almost."

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack, Howard, McAfee, and Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

