 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee Corso opens College GameDay holding a live duck, proclaims Oregon his favorite site

  • 0
Jonathan Papelbon, Lee Corso

Mississippi State alumnus and current Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jonathan Papelbon, left, confers with host Lee Corso laughing during his stint as a guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay at an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The opening segment of ESPN "College GameDay" had a special guest during the broadcast from Eugene, Oregon. 

A live duck. 

College football analyst Lee Corso was handed a white live duck to hold as he started talking in the opening minutes of Saturday's show. 

When Corso was introduced at the start of Saturday's show, he said, "University of Oregon is my favorite GameDay site. The Oregon Duck is my favorite mascot. And today, Oregon is my favorite team." 

Corso was then handed the live duck. 

Desmond Howard broke into laughter and said, "Are you serious?" 

People are also reading…

Corso held the duck for about four minutes. He kissed the duck at one point. 

"I'll tell you what, this duck is kind of side-eyeing me," analyst Pat McAfee said. "I want to let you know, I've got nothing but respect for where you hail from, Duck." 

Saturday's show was the 11th "College GameDay" trip to Eugene, Oregon. It's the most visited of any Pac-12 Conference school. The show first visited Eugene, Oregon, in 2000, according to the NCAA

In a video shared Saturday morning on Twitter, Corso said, "The Oregon Duck has been my friend for 25 years almost."

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack, Howard, McAfee, and Corso. 

Lee Corso: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football analyst

Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Lee Corso, who coached college football at Indiana and Louisville. 

1 of 24

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: On this day, ‘flat-billed’ Cardinal Anthony Reyes outdueled Justin Verlander

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News