Lee Corso 'recuperating,' misses College GameDay at Tennessee vs. Georgia football

Lee Corso was not on the set as ESPN "College GameDay" opened its show Saturday morning in Athens, Georgia, ahead of the Tennessee vs. Georgia football game.

"Lee Corso is still recuperating," Rece Davis said at the start of Saturday's show. "Looking forward to getting him back. I talked to LC this week, and I said to him, 'What can we do for you?' He said, 'Go kill 'em on Saturday.' I think we can do that with a game like this."

It's the fourth show in the last six weeks that Corso has missed. He never missed a show in the first 35 years on "College GameDay." Corso has been a part of "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987.

This season, he also missed the shows Oct. 1 (Clemson, South Carolina), Oct. 8 (Lawrence, Kansas), and Oct. 29 (Jackson, Mississippi).

Kirk Herbstreit, who has been on "College GameDay" with Corso since 1996, did not say anything at the start of Saturday's show, but the previous week, he said in Jackson, Mississippi, of Corso missing that show, "He's going to have some more tests and maybe a procedure done in a couple days, but he's very, very optimistic about being back on the show next week. So coach if you're watching, man, we love you. We'll see you soon."

Prior to joining "College GameDay," Corso was the head football coach at Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis, and it normally includes analysts Corso, Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.