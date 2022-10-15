Lee Corso returns to ESPN College GameDay after 2-week absense and 'hell of a scare'

College football analyst Lee Corso was back on the ESPN "College GameDay" set when the show opened Saturday morning from the Ayres Hall Lawn in Knoxville, Tennessee. The show is broadcasting from Knoxville ahead of the Alabama vs. Tennessee football game.

Corso missed the two previous weeks due to health issues.

The 87-year-old Corso arrived in Clemson, South Carolina, for the show on Saturday, Oct. 1, but on the morning of the show, he felt "under the weather" and experienced "dizziness," according to show's host Rece Davis.

Corso did not travel to Lawrence, Kansas, for the show on Saturday, Oct. 8.

At the opening of Saturday's show, Davis introduced Corso by saying, "Life as it should be, the great Lee Corso is back with us."

The introduction was met with loud applause.

"The first show I missed in 35 years was that day, and I really missed you guys," Corso said in response to Davis' introduction. "And this is a really big game for both teams."

Corso then went in to talking about the Alabama vs. Tennessee football game.

In a video college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared on Twitter ahead of the show, Herbstreit asked Corso how he is feeling.

"Good," Corso said. "I feel good. I tell you, I had a hell of a scare, and I was real worried because I went in the hospital and I was there and the male nurse said, 'No wonder you're here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That's why you're in the hospital.' So I'm not saying another bad thing about Clemson ever again."

Herbstreit followed up and asked, "But you're OK?"

"I'm OK," Corso said. "My own doctor — I'm ready to go. He OK'd me."

The text in Herbstreit's tweet said, "The GOAT is back."

The Twitter account for ESPN "College GameDay" also tweeted a video of Corso holding up the Tennessee Vols helmet and receiving cheers prior to the show. The text of that tweet said, "It's GREAT to be back!"

Herbstreit had a second tweet before the show with a picture of him and Corso sitting next to each other on the "College GameDay" set. Herbstreit's tweet said, "SO GOOD to have our guy back!"

Since "College GameDay" started in 1987, Corso has been a part of the show, and he is most known for his mascot headgear picks that started on Oct. 5, 1996, when he chose Ohio State to beat Penn State. During the two previous weeks that Corso was absent, the show did not include mascot headgear picks.

Prior to joining ESPN, Corso was the head football coach at Indiana, Louisville, and Northern Illinois.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis and includes analysts Corso, Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

