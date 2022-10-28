Lee Corso to miss College GameDay at Jackson State due to 'health issues,' Rece Davis says

ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis put out a video Friday afternoon that said college football analyst Lee Corso is going to miss Saturday's show from Jackson, Mississippi.

Corso has been part of "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987, and earlier this season, he missed a show for the first time. He was absent from the show at Clemson, South Carolina, on Oct. 1 and the subsequent show at Lawrence, Kansas, on Oct. 8.

On Friday, Davis tweeted a video where he said, "But man, we're going to really miss not having the Sunshine Scooter with us. Lee Corso "LC" is dealing with a few little health issues. They're taken care of from what I'm told, and we're looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time. So send out your best wishes to LC. But he's in great spirits, and we're looking forward to having him back soon. And we'll certainly miss him Saturday morning from Jackson on 'College GameDay.'"

Corso's "Sunshine Scooter" nickname likely derives from his residence in the Orlando, Florida, area.

The text of Davis' tweet said, "An update on @collegegameday and our friend Lee Corso for this week."

Since missing the shows Oct. 1 and 8, he was at the shows Oct. 15 at Knoxville, Tennessee, and Oct. 22 at Eugene, Oregon.

Corso did what sounded like a farewell to the Oregon Duck at the end of last week's show.

"Four years since I've been here with my favorite Duck," Corso said during the predictions segment in Eugene. "We've had some great times haven't we. It's hard to think of anything else except — I love you. It'd be a miracle for me to put the head on besides the Duck. But remember, UCLA is unbeaten, and they're very good, right? I was only kidding. Give me that Duck."

The Oct. 22 show was the 11th trip by "College GameDay" to Eugene, Oregon.

Prior to joining "College GameDay," Corso was a college football head coach. He started his head coaching career at Louisville in 1969, and he also coached at Indiana and Northern Illinois.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis, and in addition to Corso, it normally includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.

