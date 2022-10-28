 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee Corso to miss College GameDay at Jackson State due to 'health issues,' Rece Davis says

  • 0
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football

Lee Corso speaks on the set of ESPN's College Game Day before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis put out a video Friday afternoon that said college football analyst Lee Corso is going to miss Saturday's show from Jackson, Mississippi. 

Corso has been part of "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987, and earlier this season, he missed a show for the first time. He was absent from the show at Clemson, South Carolina, on Oct. 1 and the subsequent show at Lawrence, Kansas, on Oct. 8. 

People are also reading…

On Friday, Davis tweeted a video where he said, "But man, we're going to really miss not having the Sunshine Scooter with us. Lee Corso "LC" is dealing with a few little health issues. They're taken care of from what I'm told, and we're looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time. So send out your best wishes to LC. But he's in great spirits, and we're looking forward to having him back soon. And we'll certainly miss him Saturday morning from Jackson on 'College GameDay.'"

Corso's "Sunshine Scooter" nickname likely derives from his residence in the Orlando, Florida, area. 

The text of Davis' tweet said, "An update on @collegegameday and our friend Lee Corso for this week." 

Since missing the shows Oct. 1 and 8, he was at the shows Oct. 15 at Knoxville, Tennessee, and Oct. 22 at Eugene, Oregon. 

Corso did what sounded like a farewell to the Oregon Duck at the end of last week's show. 

"Four years since I've been here with my favorite Duck," Corso said during the predictions segment in Eugene. "We've had some great times haven't we. It's hard to think of anything else except — I love you. It'd be a miracle for me to put the head on besides the Duck. But remember, UCLA is unbeaten, and they're very good, right? I was only kidding. Give me that Duck."

The Oct. 22 show was the 11th trip by "College GameDay" to Eugene, Oregon.

Prior to joining "College GameDay," Corso was a college football head coach. He started his head coaching career at Louisville in 1969, and he also coached at Indiana and Northern Illinois.  

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU. 

Lee Corso: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football analyst

Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Lee Corso, who coached college football at Indiana and Louisville. 

1 of 24

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis, and in addition to Corso, it normally includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: This Blues offense will come around, right?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News