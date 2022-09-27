Lindenwood football adds game vs. Kansas Jayhawks to 2024 schedule

The Lindenwood University football team announced Tuesday that it will open the 2024 college football season facing the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas.

It will be Lindenwood's first game against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent. Lindenwood moved up to the Football Championship Subdivision in 2022.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

"Today is an exciting day for our football program, future Lions, and our entire University," Lindenwood football head coach Jed Stugart said in a statement. "We're excited about the upcoming challenge of going to Lawrence to play a good Kansas team. I have a lot of respect for coach (Lance) Leipold, and watching what he's done at Kansas is incredible. Since we've been here at Lindenwood, we've had a mindset that we'll play anyone and anywhere. When we were Division II, we played top Division I FCS programs. Now that we are at this new level, we are keeping that same mentality and going to play teams from Power 5 conferences. We are building something special here at Lindenwood, and we are going to keep knocking down doors."

In order to face an FBS opponent, Lindenwood is required to meet a minimum scholarship number for two years, and a school press release says Lindenwood is on track to meet the requirements in 2024.

"We are very excited to be able to get this game on the schedule as 2024 marks the first season we are able to add an FBS opponent to our lineup," Lindenwood VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer said in a press release. "With football scheduling completed years in advance, we were very pleased to be able to work with our colleagues at KU to make the game a reality."

