Lindenwood vs. SEMO football betting line, over/under, point spread

Lindenwood 2

Lindenwood coach Jed Stugart speaks to his team after practice on Aug. 10, 2022. 

 Benjamin Hochman, Post-Dispatch

The Lindenwood University and Southeast Missouri State football teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1. 

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.

Lindenwood comes into the contest 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the OVC. Most recently, Tennessee-Martin beat Lindenwood 56-26 on Sept. 24. 

SEMO enters the matchup 3-1 overall. On Sept. 24, SEMO beat Central Arkansas 35-27.

SEMO vs. Lindenwood football betting odds

Lindenwood 1

A football helmet is placed on the sideline at a Lindenwood University practice on Aug. 10, 2022.  

As of 12:05 p.m. CT on Saturday, SEMO is an 18.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under is 58.5 points.

SEMO is -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100) to win outright, and Lindenwood is +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to win outright. 

Jed Stugart: A look at the Lindenwood University football head coach

Here is a look at Lindenwood University football head coach Jed Stugart, who played linebacker at Azusa Pacific University. 

1 of 5

Jed Stugart is the Lindenwood football head coach. Tom Matukewicz is the SEMO football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

