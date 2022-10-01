Lindenwood vs. SEMO football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Lindenwood University and Southeast Missouri State football teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.

Lindenwood comes into the contest 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the OVC. Most recently, Tennessee-Martin beat Lindenwood 56-26 on Sept. 24.

SEMO enters the matchup 3-1 overall. On Sept. 24, SEMO beat Central Arkansas 35-27.

SEMO vs. Lindenwood football betting odds

As of 12:05 p.m. CT on Saturday, SEMO is an 18.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under is 58.5 points.

SEMO is -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100) to win outright, and Lindenwood is +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to win outright.

Jed Stugart is the Lindenwood football head coach. Tom Matukewicz is the SEMO football head coach.

