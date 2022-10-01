Lindenwood vs. SEMO football betting line, over/under, point spread

Sioux Falls coach Jed Stugart looks back to the field during the NAIA college football championship game against Carroll College at Brannon Field on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2010, in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Jed Stugart: A look at the Lindenwood University football head coach
Here is a look at Lindenwood University football head coach Jed Stugart, who played linebacker at Azusa Pacific University.
1 of 5
Jed_Stugart (9).-23702596
Jed Stugart, Lindenwood football coach
Jed_Stugart (2).-23702591
Jed Stugart, Lindenwood football coach
LUStugart_3586.J-23194491
Lindenwood football coach Jed Stugart speaks during his introductory press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. Courtesy Lindenwood
Stugart_Mug.JPG-23187164
Jed Stugart has been named football coach at Lindenwood University, it was announced Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.
Jed Stugart
Erik S. Lesser
Sioux Falls coach Jed Stugart looks back to the field during the NAIA college football championship game against Carroll College at Brannon Field on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2010, in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.