 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loyola uses quick start to key semifinal win
0 comments

Loyola uses quick start to key semifinal win

{{featured_button_text}}
Loyola of Chicago defeats Indiana State 65-49

Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) tips away a pass from Indiana State Sycamores guard Tyreke Key (11) during second half action of a semifinal game between Loyola of Chicago and Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Loyola of Chicago defeated Indiana State 65-49. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Illinois State was determined not to let Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig of Loyola dominate them in Saturday’s Arch Madness semifinal at Enterprise Center.

Unfortunately for the Redbirds, the rest of the Ramblers stepped up as Kurtwig drew an early double team and focused on his floor game. Top-seeded Loyola converted 11 of its first 15 shots, including six of its first seven 3-pointers to set an early tone and went on to an impressive 65-49 victory over the fourth-seeded Redbirds in the early semifinal Satrday.

Seeded No. 1 and ranked No. 20 in the nation, Loyola (23-4) won for the 16th time in 17 games and advanced to the MVC Arch Madness championship game to be played Sunday at 1:10 p.m. The Ramblers will meet either second-seeded Drake or third-seeded Missouri State for the title.

Kurtwig, a 6-foot-9 senior, rallied Saturday to finish with team-highs in points (18), rebounds (11), assists (4) and blocked shots (3). Other double-figure scorers for the Ramblers were Lucas Williamson (14), Keith Clemons (12) and Aher Uguak (10).

Indiana State (15-10) was Jake LaRavia (13 points) and Tyreke Key (11).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports