Loyola uses quick start to key semifinal win

Illinois State was determined not to let Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig of Loyola dominate them in Saturday’s Arch Madness semifinal at Enterprise Center.

Unfortunately for the Redbirds, the rest of the Ramblers stepped up as Kurtwig drew an early double team and focused on his floor game. Top-seeded Loyola converted 11 of its first 15 shots, including six of its first seven 3-pointers to set an early tone and went on to an impressive 65-49 victory over the fourth-seeded Redbirds in the early semifinal Satrday.

Seeded No. 1 and ranked No. 20 in the nation, Loyola (23-4) won for the 16th time in 17 games and advanced to the MVC Arch Madness championship game to be played Sunday at 1:10 p.m. The Ramblers will meet either second-seeded Drake or third-seeded Missouri State for the title.

Kurtwig, a 6-foot-9 senior, rallied Saturday to finish with team-highs in points (18), rebounds (11), assists (4) and blocked shots (3). Other double-figure scorers for the Ramblers were Lucas Williamson (14), Keith Clemons (12) and Aher Uguak (10).

Indiana State (15-10) was Jake LaRavia (13 points) and Tyreke Key (11).

