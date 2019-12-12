What figures to be an award-winning week for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is underway.
Burrow was named The Associated Press college football player of the year on Thursday in a landslide vote, making him the first LSU player to win the the 21-year-old award.
Burrow, who has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance, received 51 of 54 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 159 points.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was second with three first-place votes and 69 points while Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points. Burrow, Young, Fields and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished fourth with 33 points, are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy to be handed out Saturday in New York.
Burrow was up for two more awards Thursday night at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. He won the Maxwell Award Player of the Year, beating out Young and Hurts, and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Year Award, beating out Fields and Hurts.
Burrow was the first player from LSU to win each of those awards, too.
The AP player of the year award began in 1998 and only five times has the winner not been the same as the Heisman winner; the last time that happened was in 2015, when Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey won the AP award and Alabama running back Derrick Henry was the Heisman winner.
LSU faces Hurts and No. 4 Oklahoma in the playoff semifinal Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl. Later that night, Fields, Young and the rest of the second-ranked Buckeyes will play No. 3 Clemson in the other semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.
Other awards handed out Thursday:
— Ohio State defensive end Chase Young won the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the top defensive player. He's the first Buckeyes player to win the award.
— LSU's Ja'Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver.
— Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back for the second consecutive season, joining Texas’ Ricky Williams and Arkansas’Darren McFadden as two-time winners.
— Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell won the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman. The sophomore is the first Oregon player to win the award.
— LSU safety Gran Delpit won the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back. He is the third Tigers’ player to win the Thorpe.
— Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz won the Rimington Award as the best center.
— LSU’s Ed Orgeron won the coach of the year award.
OREGON COACH WINS: With a big victory over Utah for the Pac-12 championship, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal has the Ducks headed for the Rose Bowl.
Cristobal was named the AP’s Pac-12 Coach of the Year by a panel of journalists who cover the league.
Cristobal, in his second season as head coach, has righted a group that has seen its share of turbulence with three head coaches in the past four years. The Ducks have embraced his mantra of “trust, belief and accountability.”
Oregon (11-2) stumbled out of the gate against Auburn and a loss against Arizona State down the stretch eliminated the Ducks from the College Football Playoff conversation, but the team is headed to Pasadena for the first time since 2015 and the eighth time in program history. They’ll face Wisconsin on New Year’s Day.
MCCAFFREY TO N. COLORADO: Three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey is the new head football coach at Northern Colorado.
A news conference to formally introduce McCaffrey as the program’s 16th head coach was scheduled for Friday. He replaces Earnest Collins Jr., who went 28-72 in nine seasons in Greeley, including 2-10 this season.
The Bears are a member of the FCS’s Big Sky Conference.
McCaffrey, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and one with the San Francisco 49ers during his 14-year NFL career, spent the last two years as head football coach at powerhouse Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where his sons Max, Christian, Dylan and Luke all played.