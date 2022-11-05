Luke Bryan, ESPN College GameDay predictions for Alabama vs. LSU football

ESPN "College GameDay" aired from Athens, Georgia, on Saturday ahead of the contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols.

During the show's prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Alabama vs. LSU game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Alabama, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. No. 15-ranked LSU enters the contest 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the SEC.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso missed Saturday's show.

ESPN College GameDay picks for LSU vs. Alabama football

Desmond Howard picked Alabama.

Pat McAfee picked Alabama.

Celebrity guest picker Luke Bryan picked Alabama.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.