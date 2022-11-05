 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luke Bryan, ESPN College GameDay predictions for Alabama vs. LSU football

College GameDay - October 29, 2022

Desmond Howard, Rece Davis and David Pollack on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

 Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

ESPN "College GameDay" aired from Athens, Georgia, on Saturday ahead of the contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols. 

During the show's prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Alabama vs. LSU game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

Alabama, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. No. 15-ranked LSU enters the contest 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. 

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso missed Saturday's show

ESPN College GameDay picks for LSU vs. Alabama football

College GameDay - October 29, 2022

Rece Davis, head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State University Tigers and Pat McAfee on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Desmond Howard picked Alabama. 

Pat McAfee picked Alabama. 

Celebrity guest picker Luke Bryan picked Alabama. 

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

