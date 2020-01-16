Matter on college football: Here's Bobby! Missouri State gambles big on Petrino

"This time, however, is different. Because this time, at Louisville, Petrino didn’t win. He lost big. You can pull the aloof genius act when you’re winning. When you’re losing, you’re just a jerk.”

Something tells me Missouri State won’t tap Crawford to write a blurb for Petrino’s introductory news release. MSU and Petrino agreed to a five-year deal with a $250,000 salary, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported.

Back to Steckel. After the Bears’ 1-10 season the school announced plans to bring Steckel back for 2020, until last week when the school found the money to pay his full buyout of $340,000 - but not before letting 20 recruits sign letters of intent in December thinking they would be playing for Steckel's staff, including St. Louis U. High running back Kellen Porter and De Smet defensive lineman Armon Wallace. (It's the welfare of the student-athletes that always comes first, right? Always.)

For Steckel, leaving the comforts of Gary Pinkel’s Mizzou coaching staff was a professional gamble. He left behind a loaded defense and a $600,000 salary for the chance to build his own program — for less than half what he was making at Mizzou.

In the spring of 2015, before he coached his first game in Springfield, Steckel sat in his new office and wondered about regret.