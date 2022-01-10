Matter's CFP Pick: Step aside, Saban. It's Georgia's time

“So, to be in this position is certainly an honor. To be across from Coach, it's a tremendous honor for our team and our organization. But, like we've always said, it's not about he and I. It's about the players and their opportunities to go out and be successful and make a lasting memory.”

CFB National Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama (13-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (13-1)

Matter’s Pick: There’s a lot to like about Georgia winning the rematch. From top to bottom, the Bulldogs probably have more NFL-ready talent. Georgia is more talented along the defensive line and at linebacker. Georgia’s offensive line is a better unit and its running back collection is deeper. Alabama will have the best receiver on the field in St. Louis’ Jameson Williams, but Georgia has more playmakers at wideout and tight end, notably freshman tight end sensation Brock Bowers. At quarterback, Young clearly has more upside athletically, but Stetson Bennett is far more than a caretaker. He doesn’t have Young’s yards or TDs, but he’s got the superior passer rating (178.1) and yards per attempt average (10.2). He’ll stretch the field if his O-line can keep edge-rushing madman Will Anderson Jr. out of the pocket. Georgia’s offensive line has been excellent all season, and if the Bulldogs can do to Anderson what they just did to Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson in the Orange Bowl, Bennett can have a successful night.