Mississippi State vs. Memphis Tigers football game time, TV, livestream

The Mississippi State and Memphis Tigers football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

It is the season opener for both programs.

Mississippi State finished the 2021 season at 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. The Memphis Tigers went 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the AAC during the 2021 season.

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs. MS State football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), and Dawn Davenport (sideline).

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Satellite radio: Sirius XM channel 380

Memphis Tigers terrestrial radio broadcast: WKIN-FM 98.9

Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Ryan Silverfield is the Memphis Tigers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.