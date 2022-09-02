 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mississippi State vs. Memphis Tigers football game time, TV, livestream

Tennessee St Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach looks downfield at his players during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 55-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The Mississippi State and Memphis Tigers football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

It is the season opener for both programs.

Mississippi State finished the 2021 season at 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. The Memphis Tigers went 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the AAC during the 2021 season.

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs. MS State football on TV, live stream

Mississippi St Practice Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) calls out to his teammates during the NCAA college football team's practice Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), and Dawn Davenport (sideline). 

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Satellite radio: Sirius XM channel 380

Memphis Tigers terrestrial radio broadcast: WKIN-FM 98.9

Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Ryan Silverfield is the Memphis Tigers football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

