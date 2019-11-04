The Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament, an annual event in St. Louis since 1991 that has come to be known as Arch Madness, will be here at least five more years, under an agreement announced Monday.
The event will continue at Enterprise Center, its home since 1995, until at least 2025. Only the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden has been at one location longer.
Prior to Enterprise Center, the event was played for one year in Kiel Auditorium and for three years at the St. Louis Arena. Prior to that, the event had been held at campus sites, but the conference decided it didn't want a team to have an advantage in the pursuit of an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament.
There has been occasional conversations of a possible move across the state to Kansas City and the Sprint Center. But St. Louis, with its central location and the recent renovations at Enterprise Center, continues to win out.