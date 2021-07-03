Mizzou lands "electric" East St. Louis point guard Christian Jones

"He doesn't take bad shots, which is key for 3-point shooters," Frazier said. "You have to take tough shots but he doesn't take bad shots at all. With us he’s been pretty consistent. When he's taken them, he's hitting most of them. I think the best year to really look at him was when he was a freshman, when he was one of the top 3-point shooters in the state of Illinois. He has the gift of shooting the basketball, and I think what most people knew him as was a shooter versus a point guard."