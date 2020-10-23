 Skip to main content
10 years ago: A record crowd welcomed 'Game Day' to Mizzou
CD SM Mizzou-03.JPG
Standing at the base of the Columns, Josh Masters of Liberty, Mo., center left, Alison Schwartz, center, and Keith Myers, both of Lee's Summit, Mo., cheer during the taping of a segment for ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning in Columbia. Photo by Seth A. McConnell

It was 10 years ago ESPN's  "College GameDay''  rolled into Columbia, Mo.

A throng estimated at 18,000 jammed into the area near the show's set in Francis Quadrangle before Mizzou's game against No. 1 Oklahoma. That was nearly 2,200 more fans than the previous record - Nebraska drew 15,808 for a "GameDay'' appearance in 2001 - for a program that had been hitting the road for 17 seasons.

The students were raucous in the background, with the TV pictures framed by the two MU campus signature landmarks - the columns and Jesse Hall. And host Chris Fowler localized his remarks as the program signed on ESPN at 9 a.m., playing off Missouri's "Show-Me State'' motto.

Mizzou gets ready to fight OU
Wearing stripes of Mizzou spirit, Anthony Roderman of Dallas, center, cheers loudly during the taping of a segment for ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning in Columbia. Photo by Seth A. McConnell

"Hello Mizzou - we're talkin' to you,'' he said. "It is time for your Tigers to show me, show you, show the world they are ready to stand up finally to Oklahoma and step forward as a serious contender and earn the respect you've been denied for decades.''

Many of the students began cheering wildly. Many also were waving homemade signs touting the Tigers.

"That's the most signs we've ever seen,'' panelist Kirk Herbstreit said. "A world record.''

CD SM Mizzou-06.JPG
Rob Castanzo of Scranton, Pa., waves a flag in front of the Columns at the University of Missouri during a taping of ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning in Columbia. Photo by Seth A. McConnell

But not all was jovial for the MU crowd. "GameDay'' cast member Lee Corso, who wraps up the show each week by predicting the winner of the game the crew is at, drew big catcalls. First he grabbed a Mizzou helmet, leading many to think he was picking the Tigers, before tossing it aside ("This is the "Show-Me" state!'' he exclaimed) and selecting the Sooners.

That came just after Fowler got in one more local reference, in a Marx-brothers themed joke.

"Are these students going to be celebrating in the world famous Harpo's (bar) tonight or will there be a whole bunch of Grouchos?'' he asked.

Mizzou breaks through with win against No. 1 Oklahoma
Bryan Burwell: Finally, Tigers have the last word
