COLUMBIA, Mo. — As the National Football League season gets underway this weekend, a baker’s dozen of former Mizzou players will be in the professional mix.

With 13 players on NFL teams’ 53-man rosters to start the 2023 season, Missouri is tied for the 44th most of any college. Also in that range are Baylor, Boston College (who the Tigers are scheduled to play next year) and Purdue.

Here’s where you can find former Mizzou players in the NFL this year, in alphabetical order:

Nick Bolton, LB, Kansas City Chiefs

Bolton, who played in Columbia from 2018-2020, has arguably emerged as the Tigers’ most prominent NFL alum — perhaps because he’s already won a Super Bowl with a team from the same state. The linebacker’s 36-yard scoop-and-score defensive touchdown in the Super Bowl reflected his emergence in the heart of the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense. In their Thursday night loss to the Detroit Lions, Bolton again made headlines for bulldozing a running back on an A-gap blitz.

Larry Borom, LT, Chicago Bears

Borom is listed as the second-string left tackle on the Chicago Bears’ depth chart, but that doesn’t mean he won’t see playing time. In his first two NFL seasons, Borom has pitched in 23 appearances and 17 starts. He could also see time at right tackle. Borom played at Missouri from 2017-2020, where he became one of the Southeastern Conference’s best blockers.

Trystan Colon, C, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals grabbed Colon off the waiver wire from the Baltimore Ravens, and the former Tigers center is slated to be the backup as the season begins. He’s picked up four starts through his first three professional seasons, so he’s another candidate to see some fill-in duty. Colon started the final 38 games of his college career as the three-year leader of Mizzou’s offensive line. He was at MU from 2016-2019.

Jordan Elliott, DT, Cleveland Browns

Elliott is entering his second season as one of the Cleveland Browns’ starting defensive linemen. In his 17 starts last year, Elliott had two sacks and two passes defended. At Missouri, he earned second team All-American honors in his final college season. Elliott played at Mizzou from 2017-2019 after transferring in from Texas.

Akayleb Evans, CB, Minnesota Vikings

Evans’ second year as a pro is likely to involve an expanded role, since he’s emerged as a starter in the Minnesota Vikings’ secondary. He played intermittently in his rookie year because of three concussions. Evans spent the 2021 season with the Tigers after playing the bulk of his college career at Tulsa.

Blaine Gabbert, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Gabbert is on his sixth NFL team, where he’s now backing up star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Gabbert hasn’t started a game since his 2018 stint with the Tennessee Titans and has thrown just 35 NFL passes since. Playing with Missouri from 2008-2010, Gabbert racked up more than 6,800 passing yards in black and gold.

Markus Golden, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Golden will put on a uniform more befitting of his name after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. He started 14 game last year for the Cardinals but is now slated to play behind standout pass rusher TJ Watt. Golden was an impactful edge rusher at Mizzou from 2012-2014.

Charles Harris, DE, Detroit Lions

Harris started the 2023 season at defensive end for the Detroit Lions, his third year with the team. He played in a limited role last year but had 7.5 sacks in 2021. Harris was in Columbia from 2013-2016.

Drew Lock, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Lock will again backup Geno Smith in Seattle after he was traded by the Denver Broncos in 2022. He’s had an up-and-down pro career, with 4,740 career passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Lock played at Missouri from 2015-2018 and set the team record for passing touchdowns when he led the nation with 44 in 2017.

Connor McGovern, C, New York Jets

McGovern, who’s sporting quite the mustache in his official roster photo, is the New York Jets’ starting center. He’s been there since 2020 after starting his pro career in Denver. McGovern played all over the offensive line during his 2011-2015 run with the Tigers, namely at left tackle.

Isaiah McGuire, DE, Cleveland Browns

McGuire is this season’s lone Mizzou rookie in the NFL, where he’s a third-string pass rusher with the Browns. He finished with 16.5 career sacks at Missouri, including two at South Carolina last year.

Mitch Morse, C, Buffalo Bills

Morse, whose ideal superpower would be the “ability to eat cake and not get fat,” continues his run as the Buffalo Bills’ starting center. He’s also a team captain. Morse played primarily as a tackle at Mizzou from 2010-2014.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

After playing sporadically with the Broncos, Okwuegbunam was traded to the Eagles just before the start of the season. He played at Mizzou from 2016-2019 and turned 26 catches into six scores during his final season.

Practice squad players

Not on active rosters but on NFL practice squads are:

Tyler Badie, RB, Denver Broncos

Joshuah Bledsoe, S, New England Patriots

DJ Coleman, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Larry Rountree III, RB, Houston Texans