1978: Mizzou stuns Joe Montana and defending national champ Notre Dame, 3-0

Editor's note: On Sept. 9, 1978, heading to South Bend as 17-point underdogs, the Missouri Tigers ushered in the Warren Powers era with an upset for the ages. Here is the Post-Dispatch original account of that game.
SOUTH BEND, IND. - The Missouri Tigers ushered in the football coaching era of Warren Powers here Saturday in a manner that will leave them hard put to come up with an encore. They beat national champion Notre Dame!
The stunner was not only that they upset the team that was supposed to beat them by 17 points at home, but even more the way they went about it. They blanked the supposedly explosive national champions 3-0.
It was the first time Notre Dame had been shut out at home since Michigan did it in 1960. It was the first time the Irish had been shut out anywhere in 131 games - or since they were held to a 0-0 tie at Miami in 1965.
The only points put on the board In 60 minutes of brutal football under conditions of intense heat came off the toe of Jeff Brockhaus, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Brentwood. His 33-yard field goal game with 12 minutes 50 seconds remaining in the game and sailed just inside the left upright. The heat was so extreme that 200 paying customers had to be treated at the stadium's first aid station.
Brockhaus shot had a taunting flavor to it in that it came only minutes after the Irish had made three furious assaults on the Missouri goal only to be turned back by the rock-ribbed Tiger defenders.
And, on two of those deep thrusts from the MU 11 and from the MU 6-inch line the Irish turned down field goal attempts in favor of unsuccessful attempts to make the yardage.
"I have to criticize myself for forgetting that field goals win football games," said a saddened Notre Dame Coach Dan Devine. "If I had it to do over again, I would have gone for field goals on the several opportunities that presented themselves."
The Irish did attempt a 32-yard field goal after they had been held on fourth down twice deep in Missouri territory they got right back again as quarterback Joe Montana hit split-end Kris Haines with a 34-yard bomb. This time when fourth down came up (on the MU 14) Devine was ready for it.
He sent kicking specialist Joe Unis into the game but Joe Restic, the holder, bubbled the center snap and the play wound up as an incomplete pass.
You could see the beleaguered Tigers grow fierce with confidence when that Notre Dame play failed and the 0 0 tie they had preserved so zealously now moved into the fourth quarter.
Taking over the ball on the 14, they ate up great chunks of yardage with each play. Earl Gant, the 207-pound senior running back from Peoria, Ill., broke wide for 21 yards and a first down at the 35. When the final statistics were in, Gant would lead all rushers with 102 yards gained on 17 carries.
Quarterback Phil Bradley then passed to Gant for 14 yards and a first down at the Notre Dame 49. Gerry Ellis, a 220-pound junior from Columbia, got 9 on a hard dive and then Bradley passed to David Newman for 15 yards and a first down at the Notre Dame 25. The drive stalled there as the Tigers were able to work the ball only to the 16 on fourth down. That's when Brockhaus kicked his field goal.
The national champions could not complain for lack of opportunity in this game although the Tigers did control the ball for much of the first half. Aside from the opening kickoff when the Irish put the ball in play from their own 17, Notre Dame enjoyed excellent field position throughout.
Only once were they called upon to put the ball in play as deep as their own 20. At all other times, they started at the 30 and beyond.
It is no wonder that Powers said, in savoring his first Missouri victory, "I can't say enough for the defense. Those kids played inspired football and never gave up. Even when Notre Dame came down on our goal line three times inside a minute or two, nobody panicked. Billy Bess and Chris Garlich (linebackers) are big-play players. They led the way and the rest of the defense followed."
"When you play Missouri, you'd better be ready to play," Powers said. "I just can't say enough about this team.
"We don't go anywhere if we don't think we can win. This is something to savor. There haven't been many games this sweet. Our team was emotionally fired the whole game."
1978 Game By Game
|Date
|Missouri
|Opponent
|Res
|MU
|Opp
|Sep 9, 1978
|Missouri
|@ (5) Notre Dame
|W
|3
|0
|Sep 16, 1978
|(11) Missouri
|(1) Alabama
|L
|20
|38
|Sep 23, 1978
|(17) Missouri
|Ole Miss
|W
|45
|14
|Sep 30, 1978
|(14) Missouri
|@ (1) Oklahoma
|L
|23
|45
|Oct 7, 1978
|Missouri
|Illinois
|W
|45
|3
|Oct 14, 1978
|(19) Missouri
|(20) Iowa State
|W
|26
|13
|Oct 21, 1978
|(13) Missouri
|@ Kansas State
|W
|56
|14
|Oct 28, 1978
|(13) Missouri
|Colorado
|L
|27
|28
|Nov 4, 1978
|Missouri
|@Oklahoma State
|L
|20
|35
|Nov 11, 1978
|Missouri
|Kansas
|W
|48
|0
|Nov 18, 1978
|Missouri
|@ (2) Nebraska
|W
|35
|31
|Dec 23, 1978
|(18) Missouri
|LSU
|W
|20
|15
