2022 Mizzou football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date

The Missouri football team opens its 2022 season at home against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is one of seven homes games for Mizzou in 2022. 

Missouri also has home games against Abilene Christian (Sept. 17), Georgia (Oct. 1), Vanderbilt (Oct. 22), Kentucky (Nov. 5), New Mexico State (Nov. 19), and Arkansas (Nov. 25).

The Homecoming game for Mizzou is vs. Vanderbilt on Oct. 22. 

Mizzou is coming off a 2021 season that saw the Tigers finish 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Missouri reached the Armed Forces Bowl, which Army won 24-22. 

Thursday, Sept. 1: Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 7 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 10: Missouri at Kansas State, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 17: Abilene Christian at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 24: Missouri at Auburn, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1: Georgia Bulldogs at Missouri, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8: Missouri at Florida Gators, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22: Vanderbilt at Missouri, TBA (Homecoming)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Missouri at South Carolina Gamecocks, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5: Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 12: Missouri at Tennessee Vols, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 19: New Mexico State at Missouri, TBA

Friday, Nov. 25: Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. He became the Missouri football head coach ahead of the 2020 season. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

