2022 SEC college football Week 1 schedule, game times, TV channels

Alabama Texas A M Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, shake hands during pre-game of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is the beginning of the season for 13 of the 14 Southeastern Conference members. Vanderbilt's game at Hawaii is the only SEC game in Week 0

All 14 SEC teams will play non-conference games in Week 1. 

There are two games on Thursday, Sept. 1. The SEC has 11 teams playing Saturday, Sept. 3. LSU closes Week 1 for the SEC on Sunday, Sept. 4. 

Ten of the games will be on TV with four of them exclusively available via online live stream. 

2022 SEC college football Week 1 schedule, game times, TV channels

Missouri Arkansas Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Thursday, Sept. 1

Ball State at Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 7 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sam Houston State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT, SECN

Oregon vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Cincinnati at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN 

Troy University at Ole Miss, 3 p.m. CT, SECN 

Utah at Florida, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN 

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Mercer at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Elon at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Utah State at Alabama, 6:30 p.m. CT, SECN

Memphis at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Georgia State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Sunday, Sept. 4

Florida State vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

What channel is ESPN, ESPNU, SEC Network? 

Mississippi Practice Football

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, left, confers with Mississippi wide receiver Sellers Shy (15) during an NCAA college football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

