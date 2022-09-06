Week 2 of the 2022 college football season includes the first Southeastern Conference game of the year with the South Carolina Gamecocks traveling to Arkansas.

Kentucky at Florida is the first SEC East Division matchup of 2022.

The other 10 SEC teams are competing in non-conference contests on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The only SEC game not being televised in Week 2 is Central Arkansas at Ole Miss game, which will be available on ESPN+/SECN+.

2022 SEC college football Week 2 schedule, game times, TV channels

Saturday, Sept. 10

Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m. CT, FOX

South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Missouri at Kansas State, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Appalachian State at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Samford at Georgia, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

San Jose State at Auburn, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Mississippi State at Arizona, 10 p.m. CT, FS1

What channels are ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, FS1?

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.