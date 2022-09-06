 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

2022 SEC college football Week 2 schedule, game times, TV channels

  • 0
Pine Bluff Arkansas Football

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman talks to Treylon Burks (16) before their game against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season includes the first Southeastern Conference game of the year with the South Carolina Gamecocks traveling to Arkansas. 

Kentucky at Florida is the first SEC East Division matchup of 2022. 

The other 10 SEC teams are competing in non-conference contests on Saturday, Sept. 10. 

The only SEC game not being televised in Week 2 is Central Arkansas at Ole Miss game, which will be available on ESPN+/SECN+. 

2022 SEC college football Week 2 schedule, game times, TV channels

Alabama Auburn Football

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m. CT, FOX

People are also reading…

South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN 

Missouri at Kansas State, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Appalachian State at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Samford at Georgia, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Kirby Smart: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach

Here is a look at Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart, who played defensive back for the UGA Bulldogs from 1995-98. 

1 of 15

Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

San Jose State at Auburn, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Mississippi State at Arizona, 10 p.m. CT, FS1

What channels are ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, FS1? 

Mississippi St Spring Football

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, right, reviews his list of plays with White quarterback Jack Abraham (16) during the first half of Mississippi State's Maroon and White spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. The White team won 30-22. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Luther Burden in the wildcat vs. Kansas State Wildcats?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News