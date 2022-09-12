 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 SEC college football Week 3 schedule, game times, TV channels

Charleston Southern Georgia Football

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

All 14 Southeastern Conference teams are in action during Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. 

There are a pair of SEC matchups in Week 3. Georgia travels to South Carolina for an SEC East Division contest, and Mississippi State goes to LSU for an SEC West Division game. 

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt face tests with non-conference road trips. Ole Miss goes to Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt is at Northern Illinois

Nine of the 12 games will be televised. The Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee games will only be available on ESPN+/SECN+ for online live stream. 

2022 SEC college football Week 3 schedule, game times, TV channels

Texas A&M beats Missouri 35-14

Missouri Tiger Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz coaches on the sidelines during a football game between the Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Saturday, Sept. 17

Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN 

Youngstown State at Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network 

Abilene Christian at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS Sports Network 

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Mississippi State at LSU, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN 

Missouri State at Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Akron at Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

South Florida at Florida, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN

What channels are ESPN, SECN, CBS Sports Network? 

Auburn Texas A M Football

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

