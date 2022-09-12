All 14 Southeastern Conference teams are in action during Week 3 of the 2022 college football season.

There are a pair of SEC matchups in Week 3. Georgia travels to South Carolina for an SEC East Division contest, and Mississippi State goes to LSU for an SEC West Division game.

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt face tests with non-conference road trips. Ole Miss goes to Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt is at Northern Illinois.

Nine of the 12 games will be televised. The Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee games will only be available on ESPN+/SECN+ for online live stream.

2022 SEC college football Week 3 schedule, game times, TV channels

Saturday, Sept. 17

Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Youngstown State at Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Abilene Christian at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS Sports Network

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Mississippi State at LSU, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN

Missouri State at Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Akron at Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

South Florida at Florida, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN

What channels are ESPN, SECN, CBS Sports Network?

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

