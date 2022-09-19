 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 SEC college football Week 4 schedule, game times, TV channels

Kentucky Florida Football

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

College football Week 4 features all 14 Southeastern Conference teams in action with four SEC matchups. 

The four SEC matchups this week are Missouri at Auburn, Florida at Tennessee, Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt at Alabama. Arkansas vs. Texas A&M is being played in Arlington, Texas. 

Missouri, Florida, and Vanderbilt are the only SEC teams playing road games in Week 4. 

A pair of SEC games are only available via online live stream in Week 4, and those are Kent State at Georgia along with New Mexico at LSU

2022 SEC college football Week 4 schedule, game times TV channels

San Jose St Auburn Football

Auburn mascot, Aubie, during Tiger Walk before the start of a football game between Auburn and San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Missouri at Auburn 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Bowling Green at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Kent State at Georgia, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Tulsa at Ole Miss, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN 

Northern Illinois at Kentucky, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Charlotte at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

New Mexico at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

What channels are ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network? 

Tennessee Pittsburgh Football

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel yells to an official after Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared Wayne (5) made a catch along the sideline that was ruled a catch during overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. After review, the catch call was overturned. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

