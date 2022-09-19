College football Week 4 features all 14 Southeastern Conference teams in action with four SEC matchups.

The four SEC matchups this week are Missouri at Auburn, Florida at Tennessee, Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt at Alabama. Arkansas vs. Texas A&M is being played in Arlington, Texas.

Missouri, Florida, and Vanderbilt are the only SEC teams playing road games in Week 4.

A pair of SEC games are only available via online live stream in Week 4, and those are Kent State at Georgia along with New Mexico at LSU.

2022 SEC college football Week 4 schedule, game times TV channels

Saturday, Sept. 24

Missouri at Auburn 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Bowling Green at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Kent State at Georgia, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Tulsa at Ole Miss, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Northern Illinois at Kentucky, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Charlotte at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

New Mexico at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SECN+

What channels are ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network?

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

